Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill isn't letting recent damning reports about him slide. The rapper claims he has hired a private investigator to find out who have been making negative headlines about black artists after he was rumored sleeping with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.

"I just hired a private investigator to see to been starting these cyber attacks against black artists and leaders," the Philadelphia native tweeted on Monday, March 4. "They making blogs post anything that destroys the black house hold and powering everything else down!"

In another tweet posted that day, Meek jokingly threatened that he will "swing" at people who joke about his gay rumors. The "Ima Boss" rhymer was responding to Andrew Schulz's joke at a stand-up show.

During his set, the comedian weighed in on the gay rumors, "I'll be honest with you, I do not think Meek is gay. But he is incredibly bad at proving he's straight." He continued, "He is maybe the worst in history at doing that."

Andrew then poked fun at Meek's earlier tweets in response to the rumors of him sleeping with Diddy, "If someone accuses of being gay, you don't get on Twitter and go, 'I love p***y so much. It's so juicy and wet. It's my favorite thing to put my d**k in! I just my d**k in it and it squeezes my d**k and it's so juicy and it's so wet!"

"He was like 'I even had sex with a girl on her period that's how you know I love women.' He tweeted that and I was like, 'Oh he thinks that's disgusting.' And you know who else thinks that's disgusting? The gays!" Andrew said.

He added, "Nah but shout out Meek, bro... He's done a lot of amazing things for prison reform right? Getting all them gay dudes out so he can suck their d**ks probably. That's bunch of fine a** motherf**kers in jail. We need them on the streets so I can bust them cheeks!"

Reposting the clip, Meek said he had no problem with Andrew's joke. "the first time I laughed at being gay....," he said, before warning, "But dont wit me in real life I May swing lol."

Meek Mill warned against joking about his gay rumors.

Meek previously clapped back at the speculation that he had a sexual relationship with Diddy via X, formerly Twitter. "No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don't get flipped... woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I'm coming! Lol," he launched into a rant on Wednesday, February 28.v

Sharing a link to the copy of the lawsuit, he challenged people to prove the validity of their claims. "here's the doc let's go on trail live playing with my name find the page where my name mentioned and what date so I can get my credit card and show you the date where I was I don't even know that p***y .. but let's go to trail on here," he penned.

The 36-year-old further claimed that it's a black campaign created to overshadow the release of his new music. "Now yall see how bad they wanna stop you when you drop independent music that's gonna get play regardless and make millions !" he continued. "A whole campaign the day before I drop ... I be crushing through this internet s**t too easy haaaa!"

