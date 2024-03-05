Carly Pearce Breaks Silence on Alleged Maren Morris Feud

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

On social media, the 'Every Little Thing' songstress explains the reason why she is having a duet with the 'I Could Use a Love Song' singer's former husband Ryan Hurd.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Carly Pearce has broken her silence on a claim suggesting that she is feuding with Maren Morris. The "Every Little Thing" songstress was said to be beefing with the "I Could Use a Love Song" singer after it was announced that she will be working with the latter's former husband Ryan Hurd to cover a song.

On Monday, March 4, the 33-year-old country star made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to give her response to the claim. She tweeted, "Okay. Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond." She then stressed, "Ryan has a been a friend of mine for over 10 yrs."

Carly went on to explain, "I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he's a great artist," referring to Ryan whose divorce from Maren was finalized in January. She further pointed out, "STOP making something out of nothing!"

The "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer was replying to an X user's tweet that read, "First the shade after Maren dropped 'The Tree' & now this lmao. Carly girl." Near the end of the tweet, the user added a crying face and skull emojis.

Carly Pearce responded to a claim about her feuding with Maren Morris.

In response to Carly's statement, the user issued an apology by writing, "Thank you for clearing it up and apologies on my end. I've been told a completely different story from trusted friends & other people and went with it. Apologies again to you & your fans. Will still be a supporter."

Meanwhile, Carly received supportive responses from other users after offering the explanation. In the replies section of her tweet, one in particular wrote, "You go, CP, people making something out of nothing is unreal." Similarly, another penned, "THIS! You tell them CP."

The claim came after it was announced that Carly and Ryan are having a duet on a rendition of Tom Petty's 1976 single "Breakdown". The cover version is slated to be included in an upcoming album titled "Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty". The set will also feature other country music artists, including Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs and Dolly Parton.

You can share this post!