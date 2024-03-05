Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband, Blames His 'Erratic' Behavior and 'Substance Abuse'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Teen Mom' star has decided to part ways with David Eason following six years of turbulent marriage, citing his 'substance abuse' and 'erratic' behavior as the reasons of their split.

AceShowbiz - "Teen Mom 2" alum Jenelle Evans has filed for a legal separation from husband David Eason after six tumultuous years of marriage. The filing, made on February 23 in a North Carolina court, cites David's "erratic" behavior, "substance abuse" issues, and refusal to work as reasons for the split.

In her complaint, Jenelle alleges that David has exhibited disturbing behavior towards her throughout their marriage, including: Murdering the family's pet dog, Nugget, in 2019, being charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation against her son, Jace, in 2023, engaging in "criminal conversations" with his ex-wife, excessive use of alcohol and refusal to maintain consistent employment, recklessly spending Jenelle's income without contributing financially to the family, and insulting and degrading Jenelle in front of children and third parties.

Jenelle and David officially separated on February 16, with the intent that the separation be permanent. David is currently living on their boat docked at a nearby marina while Jenelle has primary physical custody of their daughter, Ensley.

This is not the first time the couple has faced marital challenges. In 2019, Jenelle filed for divorce after David shot and killed Nugget. However, they reconciled and decided to give their marriage another chance.

Jenelle is seeking primary physical custody of Ensley and child support from David. She is also requesting an unequal distribution of assets in her favor, as she is the family's sole breadwinner. Additionally, she wants to legally keep the marital home on "The Land."

David has not yet filed a response to the separation complaint. The North Carolina law requires couples to be separated for at least one year before filing for an absolute divorce.

