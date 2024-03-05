 

Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband, Blames His 'Erratic' Behavior and 'Substance Abuse'

Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband, Blames His 'Erratic' Behavior and 'Substance Abuse'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Teen Mom' star has decided to part ways with David Eason following six years of turbulent marriage, citing his 'substance abuse' and 'erratic' behavior as the reasons of their split.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Teen Mom 2" alum Jenelle Evans has filed for a legal separation from husband David Eason after six tumultuous years of marriage. The filing, made on February 23 in a North Carolina court, cites David's "erratic" behavior, "substance abuse" issues, and refusal to work as reasons for the split.

In her complaint, Jenelle alleges that David has exhibited disturbing behavior towards her throughout their marriage, including: Murdering the family's pet dog, Nugget, in 2019, being charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation against her son, Jace, in 2023, engaging in "criminal conversations" with his ex-wife, excessive use of alcohol and refusal to maintain consistent employment, recklessly spending Jenelle's income without contributing financially to the family, and insulting and degrading Jenelle in front of children and third parties.

Jenelle and David officially separated on February 16, with the intent that the separation be permanent. David is currently living on their boat docked at a nearby marina while Jenelle has primary physical custody of their daughter, Ensley.

  Editors' Pick

This is not the first time the couple has faced marital challenges. In 2019, Jenelle filed for divorce after David shot and killed Nugget. However, they reconciled and decided to give their marriage another chance.

Jenelle is seeking primary physical custody of Ensley and child support from David. She is also requesting an unequal distribution of assets in her favor, as she is the family's sole breadwinner. Additionally, she wants to legally keep the marital home on "The Land."

David has not yet filed a response to the separation complaint. The North Carolina law requires couples to be separated for at least one year before filing for an absolute divorce.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Baywatch' TV Reboot in the Works on FOX With Substantial Commitment

TLC's Chilli Officially Becomes Grandmother at 53 After Son Welcomes First Child
Related Posts
Jenelle Evans Shares Video of Scary Break-in Attempt in Her House

Jenelle Evans Shares Video of Scary Break-in Attempt in Her House

Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Facing Upgraded Felony Child Abuse Charge

Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Facing Upgraded Felony Child Abuse Charge

Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Feels 'Happier' as He Has No Contact With 'Teen Mom' Alum

Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Feels 'Happier' as He Has No Contact With 'Teen Mom' Alum

Jenelle Evans Slams Police After Husband David Eason Was Charged with Child Abuse

Jenelle Evans Slams Police After Husband David Eason Was Charged with Child Abuse

Latest News
Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms
  • Mar 05, 2024

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

TLC's Chilli Officially Becomes Grandmother at 53 After Son Welcomes First Child
  • Mar 05, 2024

TLC's Chilli Officially Becomes Grandmother at 53 After Son Welcomes First Child

Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband, Blames His 'Erratic' Behavior and 'Substance Abuse'
  • Mar 05, 2024

Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband, Blames His 'Erratic' Behavior and 'Substance Abuse'

'Baywatch' TV Reboot in the Works on FOX With Substantial Commitment
  • Mar 05, 2024

'Baywatch' TV Reboot in the Works on FOX With Substantial Commitment

Willow Smith Gets Topless in Daring Picture to Hype Up Her New Song
  • Mar 05, 2024

Willow Smith Gets Topless in Daring Picture to Hype Up Her New Song

Joe Jonas Confirms Stormi Bree Romance With Passionate Kiss
  • Mar 05, 2024

Joe Jonas Confirms Stormi Bree Romance With Passionate Kiss

Most Read
50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-03 08:09:28

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party