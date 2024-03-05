'Baywatch' TV Reboot in the Works on FOX With Substantial Commitment

TV

The upcoming television revival of the iconic lifeguard show made famous by David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson has received a 'sizable commitment' from FOX.

AceShowbiz - Fox is doubling down on lifeguard dramas with a substantial commitment to a reboot of the iconic beach series, "Baywatch". The new iteration will be a co-production between Fremantle and Fox Entertainment.

Fremantle, which holds the rights to the original series, has been working on the remake since last April. Deadline exclusively reported that Fox was already in talks with the studio while also developing another lifeguard drama, "Rescue: HI-Surf", with John Wells Prods.

While "Rescue: HI-Surf" has been picked up for the 2023-24 season, Fox remained interested in "Baywatch" as a potential summer series. The new reboot is described as "action-packed" and will feature all the elements that made the original series popular, including daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits.

Written by Lara Olsen, who will also serve as showrunner, the reboot will introduce a new generation of Baywatch lifeguards who navigate complicated personal lives. Olsen will executive produce with original series creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz.

The original "Baywatch" series, which starred David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, ran from 1989 to 1999. It gained international fame and spawned a spinoff series, "Baywatch Nights", as well as a TV reunion movie, "Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding". A feature film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron was released in 2017.

Fremantle acquired the rights to "Baywatch" after All American Television, which produced the original series, became part of Fremantle. The studio took over international distribution rights in 2018.

With her experience in rebooting classic TV franchises, Lara Olsen brings a fresh perspective to "Baywatch." Her resume includes work on the revivals of "90210" and "Beauty and the Beast".

Fox's commitment to the "Baywatch" reboot demonstrates the network's continued interest in lifeguard dramas. The new series will aim to capture the same excitement and escapism that made the original such a hit.

