TLC's Chilli Officially Becomes Grandmother at 53 After Son Welcomes First Child

Instagram Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for Rozonda Thomas and her family as her son Tron has become a first-time father after his wife gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, a member of the iconic girl group TLC, has officially become a grandmother at the age of 53. Her son, Tron Austin, and his wife, Jeong Ah Wang, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lua, on March 2.

Austin shared the joyful news on social media, posting a sweet photo of the newborn bundled up with the caption, "We are officially parents!" He revealed that Lua was born at 1:59 P.M., weighing 6.173 lbs/2.8kg, and expressed immense pride in his wife's courage and strength.

According to Austin's post, Jeong had undergone an emergency C-section as Lua arrived four days ahead of her due date on March 6. "Our nerves were high and our anxiety was through the roof," Austin wrote, "but despite all of that, she powered through and gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl."

The couple tied the knot in December 2022 and have been on a fertility journey, which included two HSG procedures, an egg retrieval, a hysteroscopy, and a miscarriage. Austin praised his wife's unwavering efforts and thanked God for their unexpected blessing.

Chilli's son has been supportive of his mother's recent romance with actor Matthew Lawrence. Despite Lawrence's desire to start a family with Chilli, she has stated that she prefers to wait until she is married. Lawrence was previously married to "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke, but their divorce was finalized in September 2022.

Austin has previously expressed his aspirations to become a father, emphasizing the importance of balancing work and family life. He shared that his mother's sacrifices while touring with TLC had a profound impact on his view of parenthood.

The arrival of Lua has undoubtedly brought immense joy to Chilli and her family. The singer has yet to publicly comment on her newfound status as a grandmother, but it is a testament to the enduring legacy of TLC and the love that bonds families together.

You can share this post!