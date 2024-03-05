 

TLC's Chilli Officially Becomes Grandmother at 53 After Son Welcomes First Child

TLC's Chilli Officially Becomes Grandmother at 53 After Son Welcomes First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for Rozonda Thomas and her family as her son Tron has become a first-time father after his wife gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, a member of the iconic girl group TLC, has officially become a grandmother at the age of 53. Her son, Tron Austin, and his wife, Jeong Ah Wang, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lua, on March 2.

Austin shared the joyful news on social media, posting a sweet photo of the newborn bundled up with the caption, "We are officially parents!" He revealed that Lua was born at 1:59 P.M., weighing 6.173 lbs/2.8kg, and expressed immense pride in his wife's courage and strength.

According to Austin's post, Jeong had undergone an emergency C-section as Lua arrived four days ahead of her due date on March 6. "Our nerves were high and our anxiety was through the roof," Austin wrote, "but despite all of that, she powered through and gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl."

  Editors' Pick

The couple tied the knot in December 2022 and have been on a fertility journey, which included two HSG procedures, an egg retrieval, a hysteroscopy, and a miscarriage. Austin praised his wife's unwavering efforts and thanked God for their unexpected blessing.

Chilli's son has been supportive of his mother's recent romance with actor Matthew Lawrence. Despite Lawrence's desire to start a family with Chilli, she has stated that she prefers to wait until she is married. Lawrence was previously married to "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke, but their divorce was finalized in September 2022.

Austin has previously expressed his aspirations to become a father, emphasizing the importance of balancing work and family life. He shared that his mother's sacrifices while touring with TLC had a profound impact on his view of parenthood.

The arrival of Lua has undoubtedly brought immense joy to Chilli and her family. The singer has yet to publicly comment on her newfound status as a grandmother, but it is a testament to the enduring legacy of TLC and the love that bonds families together.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband, Blames His 'Erratic' Behavior and 'Substance Abuse'

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

Related Posts
T-Boz Insists She's 'Just Fine' Despite Fans' Concern After TLC's Australian Tour Cancellation

T-Boz Insists She's 'Just Fine' Despite Fans' Concern After TLC's Australian Tour Cancellation

TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Allegedly Dating Chris Brown's Manager

TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Allegedly Dating Chris Brown's Manager

TLC Star Chilli Says Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes Is Irreplaceable

TLC Star Chilli Says Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes Is Irreplaceable

Chilli's Strict Vocal Rest Order Forces TLC to Cancel Two Concerts

Chilli's Strict Vocal Rest Order Forces TLC to Cancel Two Concerts

Latest News
Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms
  • Mar 05, 2024

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

TLC's Chilli Officially Becomes Grandmother at 53 After Son Welcomes First Child
  • Mar 05, 2024

TLC's Chilli Officially Becomes Grandmother at 53 After Son Welcomes First Child

Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband, Blames His 'Erratic' Behavior and 'Substance Abuse'
  • Mar 05, 2024

Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband, Blames His 'Erratic' Behavior and 'Substance Abuse'

'Baywatch' TV Reboot in the Works on FOX With Substantial Commitment
  • Mar 05, 2024

'Baywatch' TV Reboot in the Works on FOX With Substantial Commitment

Willow Smith Gets Topless in Daring Picture to Hype Up Her New Song
  • Mar 05, 2024

Willow Smith Gets Topless in Daring Picture to Hype Up Her New Song

Joe Jonas Confirms Stormi Bree Romance With Passionate Kiss
  • Mar 05, 2024

Joe Jonas Confirms Stormi Bree Romance With Passionate Kiss

Most Read
50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-03 08:09:28

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party