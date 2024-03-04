Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

After making her hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live', the 'Anyone But You' actress steps out with her fiance Jonathan Davino to attend the show's after-party.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney appeared to have made sure to look stylish when she attended an after-party for "Saturday Night Live". When making an appearance at the bash, the actress portraying Bea in "Anyone But You" looked stunning in her all-black ensemble.

After making her hosting debut on the TV program on Saturday, March 2, the 26-year-old actress was spotted out and about in New York City to join other guests at the party. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen making her way out of the bash with her fiance Jonathan Davino.

One of the photos saw Sydney walking close next to Jonathan outside a venue in the Big Apple. The engaged couple was caught on camera holding each other's hands. At one point, she flashed her radiant smile while lowering her head and seemingly looking at the ground.

For the fun night out, the "Euphoria" star opted to wear a chic Parisian dress under an oversized black coat. She put on a leggy display in a black mini dress that came with two see-through long sleeves. She showed off her cleavage as the gown had sheer material on the wearer's upper chest.

To complete the look, Sydney donned a pair of long see-through black tights and pointed-toe matching high heels. While keeping her belongings in a black leather handbag, she accessorized herself with a pair of earrings and some rings. In addition, her long blonde tresses were styled in waves, parted to the side and tucked behind one of her ears.

In the meantime, her fiance Jonathan looked clean in a navy-and-black get-up, including a black tee under a navy blue blazer that he wore unbuttoned. He also sported a pair of long navy tailored pants and black leather shoes. His shoulder-length black hair was put in a slick back hairdo.

During her hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live", Sydney acknowledged the poor box office results of "Madame Web", in which she stars with Dakota Johnson, and shared her frustration with the limited perception people have of her.

