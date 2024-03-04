Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

 

The 43-year-old star flaunts her daring style when hitting the red carpet in a body-hugging dress, but people notice that she may have a major fashion blunder.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian sparked chatter when she attended a Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. The 43-year-old star flaunted her daring style when hitting the red carpet in a body-hugging dress, but people noticed that she might have a major fashion blunder.

For the occasion, Kim opted to dress in a black lace dress that perfectly flaunted her hourglass physique. The ensemble featured dramatic sleeve flares and an open back. Meanwhile, the 43-year-old star styled her raven locks in a sleek ponytail to showcase her gown's low scooped back design.

She struck some poses for the photographers. That was when people noticed the large Balenciaga tag was still attached to the dress. That might be a mishap, but it was most likely a purposeful fashion stunt. Models for the brand could be seen walking the runway with the same tags attached to their looks.

It's not the first time for Kim to do some gimmick for Balenciaga. In December 2023, "The Kardashians" star had an Erewhon x Balenciaga grocery bag as a purse to the brand's fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles. The paper bag wasn't actually for sale, but the fashion house sells a reusable grocery tote from the collection for $425.

Kim was announced as the new brand ambassador for Balenciaga in January. Shortly after the revelation, the reality TV star expressed her excitement for "this next chapter" with the French brand.

"For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks - and some of my most iconic fashion moments," the mom of four wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna."

