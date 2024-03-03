 

Sydney Sweeney Mocks 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure and Glen Powell Cheating Rumor on 'SNL'

NBC
The 'Euphoria' actress was not afraid of poking fun at herself as she delivered a monologue during her debut as a 'Saturday Night Live' host over the weekend.

  • Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - In her debut hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live", Sydney Sweeney took the opportunity to address various rumors about her life and poked fun at the box office performance of "Madame Web".

Right at the start, Sweeney acknowledged the poor box office results of "Madame Web", a Marvel-Sony film in which she co-starred with Dakota Johnson. "You definitely did not see me in 'Madame Web,' " she quipped.

Sweeney then shared her frustration with the limited perception people have of her. "I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has sex," she said, adding, "Sometimes it's all three at the same time."

She also joked about being from Spokane, Washington, and her connection to neighboring Idaho. "When people ask me where I'm from, I tell them I'm from Washington. But when uncomfortable situations come up, like when they ask, 'Did you go to a Trump-themed party for your mom?' I say, 'Ida-ho.' "

Sweeney then addressed rumors circulating online, including accusations that she lied about working at Universal Studios as a Tram Tour host. "If I didn't work there, how would I know all the Universal characters, like Shrok, the Munions, and Harry Porter?" she joked.

She also shut down rumors of an alleged affair with her "Anyone but You" co-star Glen Powell. "That's obviously not true," she said. "Me and my fiance produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. He's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever."

Sweeney asked for the camera to cut to Powell in the audience, but then revealed it was not her fiance. "No, that's not my fiance; he's in my dressing room," she said.

Sweeney also promoted her upcoming film, "Immaculate", a psychological horror where she plays a nun. "I play a nun, so it's perfect casting," she joked.

