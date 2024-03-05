 

Kacey Musgraves Praised for Her Look During 'SNL' Performance Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Kacey Musgraves Praised for Her Look During 'SNL' Performance Despite Wardrobe Malfunction
NBC/Will Heath
Celebrity

Shortly after taking the stage on 'Saturday Night Live', the 'Keep It to Yourself' songstress is assured by many that she looked great despite the fashion faux pas.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kacey Musgraves revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when taking the stage on "Saturday Night Live". Shortly after performing on the TV program, the "Keep It to Yourself" singer shared the truth about her outfit via social media.

After entertaining viewers on the show on Saturday, March 2, the 35-year-old songstress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain what happened. She tweeted, "The clip. I forgot to remove the clip." She was replying to a fan's tweet that read, "I just want someone to look at me the way Sydney Sweeney looks at Kacey Musgraves."

The tweet also featured a photo of Kacey standing next to Sydney, who hosted the March 2 show. In the picture, it could be seen that the Grammy-winning singer had a blue clip attached to one side of her long tresses that covered her ear.

  Editors' Pick

Though so, many social media users assured that Kacey looked stunning even with the clip on her hair. In the replies section of the singer's tweet, one in particular showered her with praise, "Honestly i didn't notice the clip the first time i saw this!! it looks perfectly fine i promise," adding a heart emoji.

Similarly, another gushed, "Aww I thought it was on purpose lol, well you looked(and sounded) fabulous either way." Meanwhile, a third penned, "Nooo Kacey, you shouldn't have said anything, everyone would just vibe and you would start a trend, imagine a world were hair doesn't fall on your face." A fourth, in the meantime, asked, "HELP YOU JUST RUSHED TO THE STAGE TO SEE HER? cant blame you, I would have done the same."

For her performance, Kacey showcased her fit physique in an asymmetrical dress. She donned a blue gown that came with a plunging neckline, exposing the wearer's cleavage, and two spaghetti straps. She enhanced the look with a pair of light brown high boots with towering heels. In addition, her long dark-colored tresses were parted in the middle and let loose.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Not 'Afraid' to Dive Into 'Intimate' Scenes for 'Dune: Part Two'
Related Posts
Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer Reportedly Break Up 3 Months After His Sweet Birthday Surprise

Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer Reportedly Break Up 3 Months After His Sweet Birthday Surprise

Kacey Musgraves Slammed After Canceling Concert Hours Prior to Show Due to 'Very Inclement Weather'

Kacey Musgraves Slammed After Canceling Concert Hours Prior to Show Due to 'Very Inclement Weather'

Kacey Musgraves' Record Label Slams Grammys After New LP Is Deemed Not Country Enough

Kacey Musgraves' Record Label Slams Grammys After New LP Is Deemed Not Country Enough

Kacey Musgraves' Rep Confirms She's Completely Naked on 'SNL'

Kacey Musgraves' Rep Confirms She's Completely Naked on 'SNL'

Latest News
Bryce Hall Accused of Lying About Kanye West DM-ing His Girlfriend
  • Mar 05, 2024

Bryce Hall Accused of Lying About Kanye West DM-ing His Girlfriend

Kacey Musgraves Praised for Her Look During 'SNL' Performance Despite Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Mar 05, 2024

Kacey Musgraves Praised for Her Look During 'SNL' Performance Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Miley Cyrus' Mom Opens Up on Her Biggest Regret as Mother Amid Family Drama
  • Mar 04, 2024

Miley Cyrus' Mom Opens Up on Her Biggest Regret as Mother Amid Family Drama

Jamie Lynn Spears Risks Reigniting Sibling Feud by Attending Britney's Foe Christina Aguilera's Show
  • Mar 04, 2024

Jamie Lynn Spears Risks Reigniting Sibling Feud by Attending Britney's Foe Christina Aguilera's Show

Sophia Bush Left With 'Intense Aches' Following 'a Week of Steroids'
  • Mar 04, 2024

Sophia Bush Left With 'Intense Aches' Following 'a Week of Steroids'

RAYE Leads Nominations in Music Category at Global Awards 2024
  • Mar 04, 2024

RAYE Leads Nominations in Music Category at Global Awards 2024

Most Read
Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-03 01:32:22

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Claps Back Amid Criticisms for Dating Much-Younger Guy Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari Claps Back Amid Criticisms for Dating Much-Younger Guy Mark Estes

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit