Kacey Musgraves Praised for Her Look During 'SNL' Performance Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Shortly after taking the stage on 'Saturday Night Live', the 'Keep It to Yourself' songstress is assured by many that she looked great despite the fashion faux pas.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kacey Musgraves revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when taking the stage on "Saturday Night Live". Shortly after performing on the TV program, the "Keep It to Yourself" singer shared the truth about her outfit via social media.

After entertaining viewers on the show on Saturday, March 2, the 35-year-old songstress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain what happened. She tweeted, "The clip. I forgot to remove the clip." She was replying to a fan's tweet that read, "I just want someone to look at me the way Sydney Sweeney looks at Kacey Musgraves."

The tweet also featured a photo of Kacey standing next to Sydney, who hosted the March 2 show. In the picture, it could be seen that the Grammy-winning singer had a blue clip attached to one side of her long tresses that covered her ear.

Though so, many social media users assured that Kacey looked stunning even with the clip on her hair. In the replies section of the singer's tweet, one in particular showered her with praise, "Honestly i didn't notice the clip the first time i saw this!! it looks perfectly fine i promise," adding a heart emoji.

Similarly, another gushed, "Aww I thought it was on purpose lol, well you looked(and sounded) fabulous either way." Meanwhile, a third penned, "Nooo Kacey, you shouldn't have said anything, everyone would just vibe and you would start a trend, imagine a world were hair doesn't fall on your face." A fourth, in the meantime, asked, "HELP YOU JUST RUSHED TO THE STAGE TO SEE HER? cant blame you, I would have done the same."

For her performance, Kacey showcased her fit physique in an asymmetrical dress. She donned a blue gown that came with a plunging neckline, exposing the wearer's cleavage, and two spaghetti straps. She enhanced the look with a pair of light brown high boots with towering heels. In addition, her long dark-colored tresses were parted in the middle and let loose.

