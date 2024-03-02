Hailey Bieber Ends Rumors About Her and Justin's Marital Issues With PDA-Packed Birthday Tribute

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

In her Instagram post, the supermodel and Rhode Skin founder shows love to her husband singer by sharing a short video featuring the 'Sorry' singer kissing her on the lips.

Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) appears to shut down speculations that she and Justin Bieber are facing troubles in their marriage. On Friday, March 1, the model took to her Instagram account to celebrate her husband's 30th birthday.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," the Rhode Skin founder wrote in the caption. She went on to say, "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

In the post, Hailey included a short video featuring the "Sorry" singer kissing Hailey on the lips. The Rhode Skin founder also featured some sweet photos of them together. Among the snaps saw the couple cozying up to each other while on a yacht. Hailey additionally posted an image of them locking lips and a photo of a birthday cake.

Meanwhile, fans had mixed responses in the comments section as some people were talking about their rumored marital issue instead. "she said keep them rumors to yourself," one wrote. "ugh i was hoping the divorce rumors were true," another said.

Some others, on the other hand, praised the couple. "happy birthday Justin!! sending you the most love," a fan noted. "The most iconic couple in the world, no matter who it hurts Happy birthday to the prince of pop," another added.

The post came after it was said that Hailey was "pissed" after her dad Stephen Baldwin asked fans to pray for her and her husband Justin in an Instagram post. A source shared that the 27-year-old catwalk beauty and the Canadian crooner are currently going through a "private" family matter and the actor knew about it. Hailey wasn't happy with Stephen's move even though he might have good intentions by sharing the post.

Originally posted by Victor Marx, the post featured a video of Justin playing the guitar and singing along to "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship. "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," read a message on top of the footage, "to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

