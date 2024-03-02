 

Bianca Censori's Family Doubts Kanye West's Parenting Amid Alleged Baby Plans

The Yeezy architectural designer's parents are reportedly left 'devastated' upon knowing that she is planning to expand her little family with the 'Gold Digger' rapper.

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori allegedly further grows her family frustrated. If a new report is to be believed, the Yeezy architectural designer's family is left "devastated" upon knowing that she's planning to have a baby with her husband Kanye West.

According to Daily Mail, Bianca's family doesn't think that the rapper would be an ideal dad for the couple's kid. Her parents allegedly believe that the "Vultures 1" artist would not be able to provide a "stable" home to raise their grandkids in.

The source notes in the new report that both Bianca and Kanye share the same goal when it comes to expanding their family. The insider claims that the Australian native has "of course discussed baby plans with her family," adding, "He is her husband so of course she has talked about this and being a stepmom to Kanye's kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger."

"There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea," the insider further spills. "They want Bianca to have children and they want grandchildren, but they want them to grow up in a stable and loving household. Life with Kanye is not stable at all."

Recently, it was reported that Bianca's convict dad wanted to confront Ye. "Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," said a source earlier this week.

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the insider continued, referring to the Chicago star's kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. "He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

"Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity," added the informant. "No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

