Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama

Instagram Celebrity

The momager and the British-Australian actor are seen enjoying a casual stroll in Toluca Lake, California after it was reported that she stole her husband from her own daughter Noah Cyrus.

Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have been spotted together for the first time since allegations that she stole her husband from her daughter Noah Cyrus. Seemingly needing some fresh air, the couple stepped out for a casual stroll on Friday, March 1.

The pair went low-key when walking around Toluca Lake, California with a male pal. The momager wore a gray hoodie, joggers and a black trucker cap. Her blonde hair cascaded down in light waves and she shielded her eyes with large sunglasses.

As for the 54-year-old actor, he kept it sporty in a blue tracksuit jacket with white stripes running down the sleeves, along with black joggers, striped socks and black sneakers. He put his hands inside the pockets of his jacket while walking behind his wife.

Us Weekly previously reported that Noah was romantically involved with Dominic first before Tish started pursuing the actor. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source told the outlet, noting that Tish "was aware" of her daughter's relationship with the "Prison Break" alum. "The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source added. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

Backing the claim, a source told PEOPLE, "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up." The so-called insider noted, "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."

However, another source close to the Cyrus family begged to differ. "Noah never dated Dominic and they were not together. She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim," the so-called insider told Daily Mail on Wednesday.

"Tish and Dominic are all in with each other and Noah and Dominic never even had a thing going on and think that it is ludicrous that people would think Tish stole Dominic from her daughter," the source insisted.

While Tish's other children remain mum on the reports, Dominic's family remains supportive of him. His uncle Paul Clarke told Daily Mail in the wake of the reports about his alleged complicated relationship with Tish and Noah, "As long as he's happy and he's not harming anybody."

"They seem happy," Paul said of the married couple. "Dominic is a lovely, lovely person, absolutely adored his mother, and his brothers and sisters, he's so good with them all He's just a nice, normal person. To me it's just Dominic. It's his decision. I hope he's happy for the rest of his life."

You can share this post!