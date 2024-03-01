Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Rides the Wave Amid Noah Drama

Instagram Celebrity

While the 'Prison Break' alum looks unfazed as he enjoys surfing in Malibu, the 56-year-old manager reportedly hasn't spoken to her daughter Noah Cyrus since the drama over her husband.

AceShowbiz - Dominic Purcell is seemingly going with the flow amid allegations that his wife Tish Cyrus stole him from her own daughter Noah Cyrus. The actor was spotted literally riding the wave since the mom and daughter rift rumors surfaced online.

The 54-year-old was seen going surfing in Malibu, California on Thursday, February 29. He was alone as he caught some waves and paddled his board during the solo time out in the ocean. He was later seen sprawled out on the beach, laying down in the sand in a spread-eagle position and just staring up at the sky.

Nobody knows what was on Dominic's mind while basking in the sun, but the beach outing comes after Tish was accused of "stealing" him from her daughter Noah. Us Weekly was the first to report that the 24-year-old singer was romantically involved with Dominic first before Tish started pursuing the actor.

"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source told the outlet, noting that Tish "was aware" of her daughter's relationship with the "Prison Break" alum. "The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source added. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

However, another source close to the Cyrus family has begged to differ. "Noah never dated Dominic and they were not together. She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim," the so-called insider told Daily Mail on Wednesday.

"Tish and Dominic are all in with each other and Noah and Dominic never even had a thing going on and think that it is ludicrous that people would think Tish stole Dominic from her daughter," the source insisted.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly seems to stand by its earlier report, claiming that Tish and Noah have not been in touch with each other since the drama over Dominic. "Noah and Tish haven't spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic," a source told the site, as reported on Thursday.

The mother-daughter duo even blocked each other on social media "when all this started," but they have since refollowed one another. "Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse this," the so-called insider dished, adding that she is interviewing crisis management possibly to handle the negative press.

According to the source, Noah and Dominic were involved for "about 8 to 9 months," but were "having issues." The source added that Tish and Noah "are on the outs" and the family "rift is real."

