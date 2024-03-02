 

Justin Bieber's New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Causes Major Confusion Among Fans

The new life-size replica at the Madame Tussauds Hollywood depicts the 'What Do You Mean' hitmaker wearing a pink puffer jacket, neon pants and a white beanie.

  Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Is that really Justin Bieber? On Friday, March 1, Madame Tussauds Hollywood shared a picture of a new wax figure of the super star in honor of his 30th birthday. Fans, however, were divided on whether it did Justin justice.

The new wax figure depicted the "Peaches" hitmaker wearing a pink puffer jacket, neon pants and a white beanie. The wax figure also featured the Canadian star's signature neck tattoos and facial hair. There were also blue and purple metallic balloons in the background as the wax figure was placed next to huge light-ups in the form of number 30.

"Justin Bieber's 30th birthday candles aren't the only thing wax here," the museum wrote in the caption. "Bieber's brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood! Send JB your birthday wishes below!"

Upon catching wind of the brand-new life-size replica of the singer, some fans immediately took to the comments section to share their takes on the work. "How does it look a lot like him and not much like him at the same time?" a confused fan wrote. Someone asked, "But why does he look like Brooklyn Beckham."

Another commenter said, "It looks like Justin Bieber from China." One person, meanwhile, pointed out, "They had a problem with the nose, but the rest was fine."

This wasn't the only wax figure of Justin at the Madame Tussauds museums. The "Sorry" hitmaker was first immortalized in wax when he was just 17 years old by Madame Tussauds in London. The museum's New York outpost also launched his wax figure before removing it in 2014 because fans would not stop touching it.

Later in 2016, Justin was duplicated in wax form once again. His statue at Tussauds' Las Vegas venue depicted the singer posing shirtless. The Sin City figure allowed showcased the star's muscles and body ink as it wore nothing but leathery pants and a few pieces of silver jewelry.

