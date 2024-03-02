 

Millie Bobby Brown Teases 'Unbelievable' Plot for Final Season of 'Stranger Things'

During her appearance on 'Today' to promote her new movie 'Damsel', the British star also shares that the cast is 'embracing' the feeling of almost concluding the fan-favorite series.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown gives insight into the filming of the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things". During her appearance on "Today" to promote her new movie "Damsel", the actress shared that filming the season got her emotional while also teasing its "unbelievable" storyline.

"We're filming right now. And it feels good. It's obviously our last season," the Eleven depicter told host Hoda Kotb in the Friday, March 1 episode of the morning talk show. "So we're really excited to be back together again for one last hurrah, but it does feel sad."

Despite that, Millie shared that the other cast members, who include Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink, are embracing the moment. "Every day we go on set we're like, 'It's the last second day,' 'It's the last third day!' But we're definitely embracing it all. It's really nice to be back with everyone and of course, the story is unbelievable," she divulged.

Production on season 5 of the hit Netflix sci-fi series officially started last month. Via its official account on Instagram, the streaming giant announced the start of the filming by sharing a black-and-white photo of the cast posing together with the show creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. The picture also featured new cast member Linda Hamilton, who joined the show in an unknown role.

The filming was initially planned to start in May 2023. However, it was forced to get pushed back due to the Writers Guild of America and the SAG-AFTRA strikes. The plot of the long-awaited season is still under the wraps, but Netflix revealed that the first episode of season 5 will be titled "Chapter One: The Crawl".

Prior to this, Millie made headlines after she insinuated that she couldn't wait to move on from "Stranger Things", which launched her into stardom. "When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here,' " the British star told Glamour in an October 2023 interview.

" 'Stranger Things' takes up a lot of time to film and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about," the "Enola Holmes" actress reasoned. "So I'm ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye.' "

