Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos
During a photoshoot with CR Fashion Book, the 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker showcases her hourglass figure in a black-and-white outfit, including a black corset top.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles made people's jaws drop with her new pictures. The "Break My Soul" hitmaker flaunted her pert derriere and rare look with mullet hairstyle during a photo session with a magazine.

Recently, the official Instagram account of CR Fashion Book uploaded a series of pictures from its photoshoot with the 42-year-old superstar. In a photo in the Wednesday, February 28 post, it could be seen that she was showing off her butt cheeks in a revealing outfit.

Queen Bey was wearing a pair of black undies and an oversized short-sleeved white tee that came with black "she looks a mess" graphics on its back side and several cut-outs all over it. Over the top, she donned a black corset, which allowed her to showcase her hourglass figure.

In the particular photo, which is a close-up of her shoulders down to her upper thighs, the "Texas Hold 'Em" songstress was not facing the camera. Instead, she showed off her back side and lower assets. She was photographed placing both of her hands on her lower back.

A different picture in the Thursday, February 29 post, meanwhile, showed Beyonce striking a pose from a different angle. The snap showed her looking stunning with mullet hairstyle and apparently minimal makeup, including pink eye shadow. She accessorized herself with a pair of simple earrings, a silver bracelet and matching ring.

Aside from the black-and-gray hair, the "Halo" singer enhanced her beauty with a long curly red hairdo, as seen in another Thursday post. The locks cascaded down her chest and were parted in the middle. For this look, she opted to wear an off-the-shoulder beige top and a pair of matching panties. She also sported a pair of light brown high socks, matching pointed-toe platform high heels and sheer hand gloves.

After the photos were released via Instagram, many fans of Beyonce believed that she may switch to a different music genre for an album that will follow "Renaissance Act II". Based on her style in the photoshoot, one in particular assumed, "Act III is definitely a rock n roll album! This confirms it all." Similarly, another added, "This is her rock and roll era for Act 3...channeling her legend- Tina Turner."

Beyonce's Fans Accused by John Schneider of Using Him to 'Promote' Her New Country Album

Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'Em' Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Despite Controversy

Beyonce's Uncle Rowland Died at 77

Beyonce Leaves Dolly Parton 'Very Excited' With Upcoming Country Album 'Renaissance Act II'

