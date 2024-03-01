Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Realize Their Successful Marriage Is 'Very Special'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The '50 First Dates' actor and his wife Jackie Titone, who have daughters Sadie, 17, as well as 15-year-old Sunny, feel 'so blessed that they've been able to maintain a happy and successful marriage in Hollywood.'

AceShowbiz - Adam Sandler feels "so blessed" to have a "successful" marriage in Hollywood. The 57-year-old actor has been married to Jackie Titone a.k.a. Jackie Sandler since 2003 and has Sadie Sandler, 17, as well as 15-year-old Sunny Sandler with her and now an insider has described the couple as a pair of "best friends" who are thrilled to have been able to work with their kids on movies like "Spaceman" and "Leo".

A source told Us Weekly, "They feel so blessed that they've been able to maintain a happy and successful marriage in Hollywood. They're best friends and know what they have is very special. Plus, to be able to work together with their kids is a dream come true."

Despite helping his daughters out by giving them roles in his movies, the "50 First Dates" star recently admitted that he still cannot get his kids to talk to him and that they are still determined to do their own thing.

Speaking to reporters at the "Spaceman" premiere in Los Angeles, he said, "They still don't talk to you. They go do their thing. They do the best they can, and then they go do their life. I am on the side going, 'Love you.' I say I love you a lot to them."

The family appeared together in 2023's Netflix hit "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah", while his daughters also voiced characters in animated film "Leo" alongside their famous dad.

When it comes to his own big screen roles, he admitted his children take issue with him kissing co-stars on screen, even when their mother explains it's just part of his job. Appearing on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in November, he said, "When I have to kiss anybody, they're not thrilled about that. My wife is always telling them, 'It's OK. It's part of the job. Let daddy kiss.' "

