 

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

Music

The 26-year-old 'Worth It' hitmaker has been announced as the recipient of the Songwriter of the Year prize ahead of the upcoming awards-giving ceremony at London's The O2 arena.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - RAYE has won her first-ever BRIT Award. Ahead of this Saturday's, February 02, ceremony at London's The O2 arena, the 26-year-old star has been announced as the recipient of the Songwriter of the Year prize, following in the footsteps of Ed Sheeran and Kid Harpoon

This is on top of the record-breaking seven nominations she received. The "Worth It" hitmaker is up for Song of the Year for hits "Prada" and "Escapism". Plus, RnB Act, Best New Artist, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her acclaimed record "My 21st Century Blues".

RAYE said, "I am so so honored and blown away, honestly to be given this prestigious award for Songwriter of the Year, it is my very first BRIT award and I will treasure this trophy very much. I am so grateful to be recognised as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician, and I'm very grateful to those who voted for me to have this award."

  Editors' Pick

Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records (part of Warner Music U.K.) and Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024 added, "After receiving a record-breaking seven nominations, I'm delighted that RAYE has also been named Songwriter of the Year. RAYE has been such a prominent and respected songwriter for many years, so it's great to see her getting the recognition she deserves on the biggest stage. I'd like to congratulate her on this win and wish her all the best for Saturday night."

The "Ice Cream Man" singer is also set to take to the stage to perform on the night, along with the likes of Kylie Minogue, this year's Global Icon honoree, Dua Lipa, Chase & Status and Becky Hill, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Jungle, Rema and Tate McRae.

Other nominees include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will be broadcast exclusively from 8.30 P.M. on March 2 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

