 

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The Victoria's Secret model, who was the face of Charlotte Tilbury for just eight months, is revealed to be gearing up for her own wellness company after being released from her contract.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid has parted ways with beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury as she gears up to launch her own wellness company. The model was announced as the face of the make-up giant in March 2023, but it's now been revealed the 27-year-old catwalk star was released from her contract in November after just eight months of work.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Hadid was released from her contract with Charlotte Tilbury. The model was notified in November and was given the reason of 'force majeure' in her contract."

The news comes just days after Hadid unveiled plans to launch her own beauty brand called Orebella in May. She shared a teaser about the project on her social media pages last week but shared very few details about what products the company will provide. The short statement explained, "Orabella founded by Bella Khair Hadid. Reveal your alchemy on 5/02. Link in bio to get on the list and get an exclusive gift at launch."

  Editors' Pick

She launched an Instagram page for the brand as well as a website, but no more details were forthcoming. However, reports suggest a trademark application was made for the company in 2022 to market a number of beauty product.

According to New York Post column PageSix, the application covers "scented lotions and oils for body and face" and "plug-in diffusers for aromatic oils" as well as hair products, candles, incense and fragrances.

Hadid, who also co-owns a non-alcoholic drinks brand called Kin Euphorics which she founded in 2017, took a break from modelling in 2023 as she battled health issues relating to Lyme disease.

