Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly to Reunite for 'NCIS' Spin-Off

Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Years after their departures, Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are set to return to the "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" franchise. The two stars will be reprising their roles as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo respectively on an upcoming "NCIS" spin-off on Paramount+.

The still-untitled project is slated to start production later this year. John McNamara, whose credits include "Trumbo" and "The Magicians", is tapped to write the premiere episode in addition to executive producing. De Pablo and Weatherly will also serve as executive producers alongside McNamara, who also acts as showrunner.

"We've been talking about this story for many years, and now, with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready," Weatherly and de Pablo, who left the original show in season 13 and 11 respectively, said in a joint statement. "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter."

The pair continued, "We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'TIVA' movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now."

According to the official description of the upcoming series, the show will see Ziva emerging after her supposed death. "After Ziva's supposed death, Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris," it said.

"Since then - and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series - Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after," it added.

One of the most beloved stars of "NCIS", de Pablo shocked fans when she left suddenly in 2013 after playing Ziva, a former spy for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, for eight seasons. In a 2016 interview, she blamed producers for her decision to leave the show as they failed to treat the character with "proper respect."

As for Weatherly, he exited "NCIS" in 2016 to star on the CBS drama "Bull". The show was plagued with controversy as he was accused of making sexual remarks and jokes directed at Eliza Dushku, who appeared in three episodes during season 1.

