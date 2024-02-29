Tish Cyrus Looks Demure in First Outing After Accused of 'Stealing' Husband From Daughter Noah

Instagram/Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch Celebrity

Meanwhile, contrary to the previous report, a new one claims that Noah Cyrus 'never dated' Dominic Purcell, who married her mother in August 2023, and is called 'delusional to think otherwise.'

AceShowbiz - Tish Cyrus has been spotted for the first time since she's accused of "stealing" her husband Dominic Purcell from her daughter Noah Cyrus. The momager stepped out solo on Wednesday, February 28 in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old looked demure during the outing, failing to raise a smile as she arrived at Soho House in West Hollywood. She was driving her white Toyota 4Runner and pulled her car up to the valet of the celebrity hotspot.

Tish looked downcast and kept her look casual in denim pants, a black blouse and ballet shoes. She wore her blonde hair down and in waves and shielded her eyes with aviator shades. She exchanged her keys for a ticket before walking into the member's only venue.

Tish's outing came just hours after it was reported that Noah was romantically involved with Dominic first before Tish started pursuing the actor. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source told Us Weekly, noting that Tish "was aware" of her daughter's relationship with the "Prison Break" alum.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source added. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

However, another source close to the Cyrus family has begged to differ. "Noah never dated Dominic and they were not together. She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim," the so-called insider told Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Tish and Miley Cyrus, who attended the 2024 Grammy Awards together along with Dominic, "march to the beat of their own drum," but insisted that it is "ludicrous" to think that the ex-wife of Billy Ray Cyrus would go after someone who was dating her own daughter.

"Tish and Dominic are all in with each other and Noah and Dominic never even had a thing going on and think that it is ludicrous that people would think Tish stole Dominic from her daughter," the source insisted.

The source, however, did confirm that Noah wasn't invited to Tish's wedding. "Noah was not invited to Tish's wedding and she would not have come even if she was," the source said. "Tish wanted a peaceful wedding and did not want Noah to create any sort of scene."

As for the family rift, it's reportedly because Noah has always felt her mom "favors" Miley over her other children. "Noah has always craved the attention because she did not get it growing up. Tish was always so Miley-sided because that is where the money was," the source claimed. "Miley and Tish are like sisters and Noah has always been envious of this because she's never had a connection with Tish like Miley has."

"Tish and Miley are both the same person and that is why they get along with each other so well, but that also leads to the rest of the family to not get along all the time," the informant explained. "They both love hard and get very emotional when love goes off the track."

Noah has not responded to the report. On Wednesday, she posted bizarre photos that showed her edgy workout attire. She posed in an all-black outfit that included a graphic black hoodie, matching knit hot shorts and black pointed-toe stilettos in what looks like a dimly-lit home gym.

