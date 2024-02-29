Noah Cyrus Romantically Involved With Dominic Purcell Before Mom Tish Stole Him

Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Make Me (Cry)' singer is said to have been left 'distraught' over her mother 'stealing Dominic from her' knowing that the 24-year-old had been seeing the actor first before Tish started pursuing him.

AceShowbiz - The Cyrus family feud seemingly was only made worse by Tish Cyrus' marriage to Dominic Purcell. If a new report is to be trusted, the 56-year-old is accused of stealing her now-husband from her daughter Noah Cyrus.

According to Us Weekly, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus was romantically involved with the actor first before her mother started pursuing him. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," says a source, noting that Tish "was aware" of her daughter's relationship with the "Prison Break" alum.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source adds. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

When Noah wasn't present at her mother's wedding, fans speculated that she skipped it, but she reportedly wasn't invited to the nuptials in the first place. Miley allegedly even had armed guards outside her home that day as a precaution to keep Noah, who lives in a condo just blocks from her sister, out if she tried to attend.

Tish and Dominic tied the knot at Miley's Malibu house on August 20, 2023 after four-month engagement. The "Wrecking Ball" songstress served as a bridesmaid, while her older siblings Trace Cyrus, 33, and Brandi Cyrus, 35, were also part of the wedding party.

Tish started dating the 54-year-old actor in July 2022, three months after she divorced Billy Ray Cyrus. It appeared that the couple formed an instant connection early in their relationship. "So we go to lunch and make out for three hours," she said of their first date. She added that they said "I love you" a day later.

"I cannot even tell you how amazing he is," the manager went on gushing over her husband on "Call Her Daddy". "I am living my best life, and he is yummy."

