Gisele Bundchen Shares Heartwarming Photo With Late Mother One Month After Her Death

The former Victoria's Secret model remembers Vania Nonnenmacher via social media one month after her beloved mother took her last breath at a hospital in Brazil.

Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has honored her late mother one month following her passing. The former Victoria's Secret model shared a heartwarming photo of her and Vania Nonnenmacher on her social media page.

On Wednesday, February 28, the 43-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to upload a series of throwback photos featuring Vania. One of the pictures captured her sharing a hug with her beloved mother. She was photographed wrapping one of her arms around Vania's shoulders.

Gisele could be seen leaning her head on Vania's and seemingly closing both of her eyes. Meanwhile, Vania looked happy as she flashed her radiant big smile. Over the snap, Gisele wrote a note and let out a white heart emoji.

Another photo showed Vania seemingly having a blast during a vacation with Gisele. The late mother was seen sitting on what appeared to be a golf cart and smiling from ear-to-ear. Along with the picture, Gisele penned, "Te amo!" that translates to "I love you."

Vania took her last breath at Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on January 28 after fighting cancer. A wake and a farewell ceremony reportedly was held on the next day at the Ecumenical Chapel of the Metropolitan Crematorium in Porto Alegre.

On January 30, Gisele honored her late mom in an emotional tribute via Instagram. Along with photos featuring her mother over the years, she penned, "Beloved mom, it hurts to know that I won't be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us. You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you."

"Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage and grace," she continued. "I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched. Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams. Love you."

