 

Jennifer Lopez Talks About Being 'Thrown Around and Manhandled' in Past Abusive Relationships

In her new documentary 'The Greatest Love Story Never Told', the 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker confirms her traumatic past of being subjected to abuse by her past lovers.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez suffered from abuse in her past relationships. The singer, 54, who tied the knot with her on-off love Ben Affleck, 51, in Las Vegas in 2022, opened up about the horrors of her previous romances in her new documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told".

"There were people in my life who said, 'I love you', and then didn't do things that were kind of in line with the word 'love,' " she says in the film.

Jennifer, who had twins Max and Emme in 2008 with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 55, added a therapist once asked her how she would tackle an abusive situation if it were happening to her daughter, "It was so clear. I'd tell her get out of here and never look back, but for me, it was so clouded and complicated. It was like looking through fog."

Jennifer stressed she was never beaten by one of her exes, but said she was shoved around. She added, "Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun. I mean, I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I've definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavoury things. Rough. Disrespectful."

She also details her traumatic past in a scene from her new musical film "This Is Me…Now: A Love Story" called "The Glass House", during which she sings her poignant song "Rebound". It contains the lyrics, "You have to hit rock bottom where you're in situations so uncomfortable and so painful that you finally go, 'I don't want this anymore.' "

And in Jennifer's 2014 memoir "True Love", she told how she was "mentally, emotionally (and) verbally" abused - but, just like in her new film, did not name anyone.

