 

Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'Em' Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Despite Controversy

The superstar's new country song jumps to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its second week, marking the Grammy-winning singer's ninth chart-topping track on the tally.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has unlocked a new achievement. The superstar's new single "Texas Hold 'Em" jumped to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its second week, marking the singer's ninth chart-topping song on the tally.

The country song, which debuted at No. 2, was Beyonce's first No. 1 song after taking the spot in 2022 with "Break My Soul". It soared to No. 1 in its first full tracking week with a total of 29 million streams and an increase of over 200% in radio reach for 16 million airplay impressions, according to Luminate.

The strong radio number also placed Beyonce in the Top 40 of the Country Airplay chart for the first time in her career. The track went from No. 54 to No. 34 in the latest week.

Prior to the new milestone, the Grammy winner also made history by becoming the first black woman to ever reach No. 1 on its Hot Country Songs Chart after "Texas Hold 'Em" arrived atop the tally with 19.2 million official streams and 39,000 in sales in the U.S. through February 15.

While many welcomed Beyonce's country era, some others expressed disapproval of it. Among the critics was Azealia Banks, who accused Beyonce of doing "overtly narcissistic attempts to lazily encroach into a genre you think your popularity is gonna gain accolades for you."

Country singer John Schneider, meanwhile, likened Beyonce to a peeing dog. During his appearance on "One American News", a host asked John, "The lefties in the entertainment industry just won't leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don't they?" To that, he replied, "They've got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that's what's going on here."

Despite that, other country stars such as K. Michelle, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton showed support for Queen Bey. The 78-year-old country superstar took to Instagram to share a photo featuring a message that read, "I'm a big fan of Beyonce and very excited that she's done a country album."

