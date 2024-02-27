 

Constance Wu Shocked by Never-Ending Laundry She Has to Do as Mom of Two

ABC
Celebrity

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress discusses her experience with motherhood, admitting she was stunned by the huge amount of laundry she needs to do in her house.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Constance Wu did not expect to be doing so much laundry when she became a mom. The 41-year-old actress has a two-year-old daughter and a seven-month-old son with partner Ryan Kattner and took to social media to joke that she "did not anticipate" when she became a mother that she would be washing clothes around the clock.

"One thing I did not anticipate about having two kids is the amount of laundry and the time it takes! The finding, washing, sorting, folding, putting away....it just...never ends lol!" she wrote on Instagram.

In July last year, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star made the surprise announcement that she had become a mom for the second time. In a teaser for the "PRETTYSMART" podcast, Constance shared, "Breaking news. Nobody knew I had a son."

The actress made the confession after explaining that she'd dedicated her book to her daughter and explained that she wrote it before the arrival of her baby boy.

Constance first revealed her pregnancy via social media in early 2023. Alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, Constance wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon (sic)."

The movie star - who appeared in the 2019 crime-drama film "Hustlers" - confirmed the news shortly after she was photographed with a bump on show while walking through a park in Los Angeles. Constance and Ryan have actually made a concerted effort to keep their first child out of the spotlight.

Despite this, during a TV interview in May 2021, Constance revealed that her daughter has a "special" birthmark. The Hollywood star explained to the audience, "Her butt is the colour blue. There's this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it's called a Mongolian spot (a congenital melanocytosi)."

"Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. And it's where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away."

