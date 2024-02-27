Diddy's Attorney Brands His Former Male Employee a 'Liar' After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Cover Images/Marcus Owen Celebrity

Reacting to the latest lawsuit filed against the hip-hop mogul, his attorney Shawn Holley claims they have 'indisputable proof' that the accuser's 'outlandish allegations' are 'complete lies.'

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' lawyer has responded to a sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former male employee Rodney Jones. Denying the allegations made against the embattled music producer, his attorney Shawn Holley called the accuser a "liar."

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Shawn said in a statement to TMZ on Monday, February 26. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

The attorney went on claiming that they have evidence to prove that Rodney is lying. "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," she added. "Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Diddy's attorney issued the statement shortly after Rodney filed the lawsuit in U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York. Rodney, who used to work as a producer and videographer for Diddy, says in the lawsuit that he lived and traveled with the rapper from September 2022 to November 2023, during which time he recorded hours of video and audio of Diddy, his staff and others "engaging in serious illegal activity."

According to NBC News, among the allegations is that the hip-hop mogul forced Rodney to procure sex workers and pressured him to engage in unwelcomed sex acts with them and others and that Diddy gave laced alcoholic beverages to people who attended parties at his homes.

TMZ additionally reported that Rodney says in the lawsuit Diddy would grope his genitals and touch his anus in an effort to groom him into having sex. He also says that the 54-year-old star would parade around naked in front of him and Diddy would downplay the alleged assaults as "horseplay."

In the suit, Rodney also names Diddy's adult son Justin Combs, his chief of staff Kristina Khorram, Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam as defendants. He blames Grainge, Habtemariam, Motown Records, Love Records and Universal Music Group for failing "to adequately monitor, warn, or supervise" the actions of Diddy, his son and his chief of staff. He is seeking for $30 million.

Rodney is the fifth person to file a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. His former girlfriend Cassie was the first to slap him with a similar lawsuit, which has been dropped after they settled the case one day after it was filed.

He, however, was quickly hit with similar lawsuits by other women, including a woman who claimed she was "gang-raped" by Diddy, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and a third unidentified man in 2003 when she was 17 and Diddy was 34.

Diddy recently asked the gang rape lawsuit to be tossed because it "violates" his constitutional rights. In paperwork submitted to court, he denied that the three men plied her with a "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol" and took turns raping her in a bathroom of his Daddy's House Recording Studio.

Later, in a supplemental memorandum filed on his behalf on February 23, he lamented being a victim of "cancel culture." It read, "The lawsuit… Has resulted in them becoming victims of the 'cancel culture' frenzy in the courts. Well before any evidence has been presented, and on the basis of rank, uncorroborated allegations."

