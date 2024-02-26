 

Kim Kardashian Proudly Announces Son Saint Makes It to 'All Star' Basketball Team

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star, who has been supportive of the boy's passion for sports, makes use of her Instagram account to announce that her eldest has joined his All Star basketball team.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is a proud mom. On Saturday, February 24, "The Kardashians" star made use of her Instagram account to announce that her eldest son Saint West has joined his All Star basketball team.

"Saint made the All Star team," the SKIMS founder wrote over an Instagram Story video, bragging about the 8-year-old whom she shares with former husband Kanye West. She went on to gush, "They won and he played so good."

The video saw Saint skillfully dribbling the ball across the court, away from the opposite team. The elementary school student later scored one point. A separate Instagram Story clip additionally featured him making another basket after receiving a pass from one of his teammates.

Kim Kardashian's IG Story

Kim Kardashian proudly revealed that her son Saint is now an all-star player.

Kim has been supportive of Saint's passion for sports. To celebrate his 8th birthday, the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" took the young boy to watch a game between the L.A. Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles back in December 2023. At the time, Saint looked in high spirits as he sported the iconic yellow 23 jersey of Lakers star LeBron James.

In the same month, Kim also threw a soccer-themed birthday party for Saint. In several social media posts, the 43-year-old star showed how she transformed her backyard into a soccer player paradise. It additionally included blow-up bounce houses goal-scoring setups for guests.

Not stopping there, the "American Horror Story" actress also took Saint to watch England’s Arsenal F.C. play Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in London. Their trip was documented in season 4 of the famous family's Hulu series "The Kardashians". Thanks to his famous mom, Saint also got to meet his idol Lionel Messi when the soccer legend appeared in a match with his team, Inter Miami.

