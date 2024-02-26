 

Box Office: 'Bob Marley: One Love' Holds Off 'Demon Slayer' From Taking No. 1

Paramount Pictures/Aniplex America
The biopic about the Jamaican reggae icon doesn't succumb to the pressure of newcomers in its second week, adding an estimated $13.5 million to its domestic gross.

  Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Bob Marley: One Love" still received much love from the audience in its second week. Paramount's musical biopic about the late singer is unchallenged from the top spot of the North American box office despite the arrival of several newcomers.

The film added an estimated $13.5 million from 3,597 theaters on its second weekend, a 53% decline from its debut. The movie, which was produced for about $70 million, has eclipsed that mark, grossing $71.1 million domestically and $120 million globally so far following its surprising box office debut that surpassed expectations.

"Some of his greatest hits came out nearly 50 years ago, but his music still resonates through this film," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore.

"One Love" strong performance holds off newcomer "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training" from taking over the first place. The latest installment in the Japanese animated film series from Crunchyroll and Sony debuts to an estimated $11.7 million in the second place.

The first-week ticket sales of the dark fantasy movie are slightly better than its predecessor, 2023's "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village" ($10.1 million in its initial weekend) but far behind 2021's "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" ($21 million amid pandemic-era theater closures). Still, it's an impressive number considering the fact that the latest "Demon Slayer" movie only played in 1,949 locations, far less than "One Love" with 3,597.

Meanwhile, "Ordinary Angels" starring Hilary Swank opened at No. 3 with an estimated $6.5 million from 3,020 theaters. "When faith-based dramas connect, they can go on a run, and 'Ordinary Angels' is set up to do that," David A. Gross of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research predicts. However, he notes, "Faith-based dramas play almost exclusively in the domestic market, with limited potential overseas."

Placing fourth this week is "Madame Web", which drops two slots after adding an estimated $6 million to its domestic gross. "Migration" slides from No. 4 to No. 5 with approximately $3 million.

"There might not be any huge blockbuster films recently, but there some real gems out there for moviegoers to see," said Dergarabedian of the movies currently playing in theaters, before the release of "Dune: Part Two" on March 1. He added, "It's the calm before the sandstorm."

Top 10 of North American Box Office (Feb. 23-25, 2024):

  1. "Bob Marley: One Love" - $13.5 million
  2. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training" - $11.6 million
  3. "Ordinary Angels" - $6.5 million
  4. "Madame Web" - $6 million
  5. "Migration" - $3 million
  6. "Argylle" - $2.8 million
  7. "Wonka" - $2.5 million
  8. "Drive-Away Dolls" - $2.4 million
  9. "The Beekeeper" - $1.96 million
  10. "The Chosen: S4 Episodes 4-6" - $1.8 million

