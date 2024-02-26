Anne Hathaway Garners Mixed Responses After Twerking to Nicki Minaj's 'Anaconda'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress receives the comments after a video of her twerking to the raptress' 2014 track at a fashion event after-party went viral on social media.

AceShowbiz - Anne Hathaway has garnered mixed responses from social media users on her viral video. After a clip of her twerking to Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" circulated online, the actress of "The Devil Wears Prada" started discussion regarding her twerking skills.

On Saturday, February 24, the 41-year-old actress became a hot topic on X, formerly known as Twitter. It happened after a video that documented her dancing along to Nicki's single went viral. In the clip, she was filmed showing off her dancing skills in front of other guests at an after-party for Versace's Milan Fashion Week presentation.

Anne was documented freely dancing in front of a number of other attendees, who made a circle to dance together while the track was played in the background. As she started twerking, it could be seen that several onlookers were shocked by her move. In the meantime, others, including designer Donatella Versace, cheered on her.

In the footage, the "Rachel Getting Married" actress was sporting a black-and-white outfit, including a sleeveless crop top that came with a checkered pattern. She paired the top, which had two thick straps, with a matching mini skirt and covered her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

The video prompted many X users to voice their thoughts on Anne's twerking skills. In the replies section of a tweet featuring the footage, one in particular blasted the actress, "Looks like she is trying to take a dump."

Despite the unpleasant comment, other users appeared to have shown that they like watching Anne dancing. One of them gushed, "This is why she's my fave actress omg." Another joined in, "Knew i loved her for a reason." A third exclaimed, "Omg I'm so obsessed with her."

The after-party itself was held on Friday night, February 23. Anne arrived at the bash wearing a long-sleeved long black coat, which featured gold buttons and two pockets on its front side, over the checkered top. She kept her belongings in a black handbag and accessorized herself with several matching bracelets as well as a pair of earrings. To give a color variation to the look, she added a pair of pointed-toe red high heels.

