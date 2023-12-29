Blueface Gets Flirty With Fast Food Drive-Thru Employees

Instagram Celebrity

The 26-year-old 'Thotiana' rapper makes use of his social media account to document himself shooting his shot at a pair of restaurant workers while going on a drive-thru.

AceShowbiz - Blueface is single and ready to mingle. On Wednesday night, December 27, the rapper made use of his social media account to document himself shooting his shot at a pair of restaurant workers.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Blueface and a friend could be seen picking up food from a drive-thru restaurant. The Los Angeles native rapper then asked his friend to ask the woman at the window for her phone number before he decided to do it himself.

"How you doin'? Can I get your number?" the "Thotiana" rapper asked the lady, who screamed out of excitement alongside her co-worker. "Put your number on the receipt - both of ya'll […] don't charge me, baby, get that feed later."

The flirty clip came after Blueface questioned the real father of her son Chrisean Jr. with ex Chrisean Rock. "I think it's her ex, honestly," the Southern California native opined during his opinion on Local Hood News on Christmas Eve.

"They been known to deal longer than we been known to deal, while we was continuing to deal," he continued. "I think the baby looks like him. I got kids already so I'm expecting something."

Blueface revealed that he's already taken a DNA test that ruled him out of the running to be the father of the child. "It's been scientifically proven that's not my child. Swabbed him," he added. "I got paid to do that first lil issues. If somebody were to pay me $100,000 to show the DNA test, shoot it."

While he continues beefing with Chrisean, Blueface recently spoiled his other baby mama with a lavish gift. The Los Angeles native made use of his Instagram page to reveal that he had bought a 4-story house for Jaidyn Alexis for Christmas.

"Merry Christmas!" Blueface told his baby mama, who seemed to be amazed as she took a look around the new house. "What do you think?" he asked Jaidyn's opinion, before she replied, "I think it's great." Treating fans to a house tour, he said, "New house for the fam. It's my Christmas present for Jaidyn Alexis. She deserves it. She's earned it."

