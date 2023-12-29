Jermaine Jackson Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Alleged 1988 Sexual Assault

Instagram Celebrity

In addition to The Jackson 5 co-founder, plaintiff Rita Barrett lists companies Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions and Work Records as defendants in her lawsuit.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jermaine Jackson is facing legal issues. The brother of the late Michael Jackson has been sued by a woman named Rita Barrett over an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 1988.

Rita filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, December 27. She claimed that she knew the singer years before the alleged ordeal, connecting with him professionally in her work as a musician's contractor and through Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, who had a working relationship with her husband.

Rita detailed that in the spring of 1988, The Jackson 5 co-founder arrived at her house unannounced, forced his way inside, and sexually assaulted her. She went on to note that Berry, who the suit stated "was uniquely situated to both report Defendant Jackson's acts and to aid Plaintiff during her time of trauma," attempted to cover up the alleged incident.

"Mr. Gordy withheld and concealed the acts," the legal docs read, "further perpetuating the coverup and allowing Mr. Gordy, Defendant Jackson, and others in the business relationship to continue to reap profits derived from Mr. Jackson's work and reputation for years to come."

Rita's lawsuit was filed as a part of California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act. The plaintiff seeks damages for sexual battery, battery, sexual assault and negligence in the case. She also listed companies Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions and Work Records as defendants.

You can share this post!