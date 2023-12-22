 

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock
Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Thotiana' hitmaker surprises his fiancee with a brand new house, just hours after he documented his heated argument with his other baby mama when she dropped off their kid.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis are apparently back together just in time for the holidays. Seemingly showing his gratitude for her to stay by his side in this time of the year, the rapper has spoiled his baby mama with a lavish gift.

The Los Angeles native has bought a 4-story house for Jaidyn for Christmas. On Thursday, December 21, he made use of his Instagram page to unveil the surprise for his fiancee and show off the new crib.

"Merry Christmas!" Blueface told his baby mama, who seemed to be amazed as she took a look around the new house. "What do you think?" he asked Jaidyn's opinion, before she replied, "I think it's great."

The 26-year-old then gave a quick tour of the house, which boasts an elevator. "New house for the fam," he said while seemingly holding the camera. "It's my Christmas present for Jaidyn Alexis. She deserves it. She's earned it."

  Editors' Pick

While Blueface and Jaidyn are currently getting along well, the rapper's relationship with his other baby mama, Chrisean Rock, has turned contentious again. Both went live on Instagram on Thursday morning from Blueface's driveway, where their argument took place.

Chrisean claimed her ex-boyfriend ambushed her and punched her in the face when she came to drop off their son. She said he assaulted her, striking her several times in the head while she was holding her baby.

Blueface, in his part, claimed that Chrisean showed up unannounced and that the baby was being transported without the safety of a car seat. He also slammed her for refusing to leave his house. Chrisean later fired back by showing their recent text messages which showed that he had asked her to come over.

Blueface, meanwhile, threatened to file a restraining order against the "Baddies" star and her baby too. "Stop showing up to my house knocking on the door every other day crying talm bout let me in this yo baby," he wrote. "Finna put a restraining order on her an the dam baby."

Not ready to bury the hatchet yet, Chrisean then appeared to taunt Blueface by teasing a diss song on which she takes aim at her baby daddy.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Iggy Azalea Mocks Playboi Carti After He Shows Off Sweet Moments With Son Onyx

Kim Kardashian's Kids Create Chocolate Mess for 'Crazy' Elf on the Shelf Display
Related Posts
Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him

Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him

Blueface Orders Female Fan's Assault for Allegedly Throwing Ice on Stage

Blueface Orders Female Fan's Assault for Allegedly Throwing Ice on Stage

Blueface Doesn't Like Seeing His Son With Chrisean Rock Sleeping on Air Mattress

Blueface Doesn't Like Seeing His Son With Chrisean Rock Sleeping on Air Mattress

Blueface Accused of Beating Up Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock for Trashing His House

Blueface Accused of Beating Up Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock for Trashing His House

Latest News
Whitney Cummings Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body Days After Giving Birth to First Child
  • Dec 22, 2023

Whitney Cummings Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body Days After Giving Birth to First Child

Kim Kardashian's Kids Create Chocolate Mess for 'Crazy' Elf on the Shelf Display
  • Dec 22, 2023

Kim Kardashian's Kids Create Chocolate Mess for 'Crazy' Elf on the Shelf Display

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock
  • Dec 22, 2023

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Iggy Azalea Mocks Playboi Carti After He Shows Off Sweet Moments With Son Onyx
  • Dec 22, 2023

Iggy Azalea Mocks Playboi Carti After He Shows Off Sweet Moments With Son Onyx

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career
  • Dec 22, 2023

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'
  • Dec 22, 2023

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'

Most Read
Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom
Celebrity

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

T.J. Holmes Explains Why He's 'Sick' of Calling Amy Robach His 'Girlfriend'

T.J. Holmes Explains Why He's 'Sick' of Calling Amy Robach His 'Girlfriend'

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration