Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

The 'Thotiana' hitmaker surprises his fiancee with a brand new house, just hours after he documented his heated argument with his other baby mama when she dropped off their kid.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis are apparently back together just in time for the holidays. Seemingly showing his gratitude for her to stay by his side in this time of the year, the rapper has spoiled his baby mama with a lavish gift.

The Los Angeles native has bought a 4-story house for Jaidyn for Christmas. On Thursday, December 21, he made use of his Instagram page to unveil the surprise for his fiancee and show off the new crib.

"Merry Christmas!" Blueface told his baby mama, who seemed to be amazed as she took a look around the new house. "What do you think?" he asked Jaidyn's opinion, before she replied, "I think it's great."

The 26-year-old then gave a quick tour of the house, which boasts an elevator. "New house for the fam," he said while seemingly holding the camera. "It's my Christmas present for Jaidyn Alexis. She deserves it. She's earned it."

While Blueface and Jaidyn are currently getting along well, the rapper's relationship with his other baby mama, Chrisean Rock, has turned contentious again. Both went live on Instagram on Thursday morning from Blueface's driveway, where their argument took place.

Chrisean claimed her ex-boyfriend ambushed her and punched her in the face when she came to drop off their son. She said he assaulted her, striking her several times in the head while she was holding her baby.

Blueface, in his part, claimed that Chrisean showed up unannounced and that the baby was being transported without the safety of a car seat. He also slammed her for refusing to leave his house. Chrisean later fired back by showing their recent text messages which showed that he had asked her to come over.

Blueface, meanwhile, threatened to file a restraining order against the "Baddies" star and her baby too. "Stop showing up to my house knocking on the door every other day crying talm bout let me in this yo baby," he wrote. "Finna put a restraining order on her an the dam baby."

Not ready to bury the hatchet yet, Chrisean then appeared to taunt Blueface by teasing a diss song on which she takes aim at her baby daddy.

