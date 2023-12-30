Kirsten Storms Replaced by Nicole Paggi on 'General Hospital' After Sudden Leave of Absence

ABC TV

The 39-year-old actress, who portrays Maxie Jones on the ABC soap opera reportedly, has been replaced by Nicole Paggi after taking a sudden leave of absence.

Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kirsten Storms' temporary replacement on "General Hospital" has been revealed. The Maxie Jones depicter on the soap opera reportedly has been replaced by Nicole Paggi after taking a sudden leave of absence.

According to The Post, the 39-year-old will be out "just for a couple of days." Meanwhile, Soap Opera Digest reported that Nicole would appear in the December 27 episode of the show.

This is not the first time Kirsten had to take a temporary leave from "General Hospital". Back in July 2021, she took a step back to focus on her health following her brain surgery.

Kirsten herself had opened up about her health scare on her way home after the procedure. "So I've not really spoken about this much, or at all actually. Less than 48 hours ago, I had brain surgery, hence the neck brace. It was on the lower portion of my brain," the Disney alum explained on her Instagram Story back in June.

Offering more details about the surgery, Kirsten continued, "What they had to drain and remove was not cancer; I want to clarify that right now before the Internet, like, goes crazy wild with rumours about this." The mother of one elaborated further, "I had a very large cyst that had split into two and the doctor said it was, like, so full, the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull."

"I will be on the mend for the next several weeks. I will be back at work when this is over with," insisted Kirsten. The ABC star confessed that brain surgery made her nervous, but her friends, family and work family were so supportive and kind. She stated, "Work is a great place to be everyday and for the 2 months leading up to my surgery I found a lot of comfort being around the people I've worked beside for so many years."

You can share this post!