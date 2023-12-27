Ariana Grande and BF Ethan Slater Joined by Her Dad and Family During NYC Dinner Date

Instagram/Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

For the night out, the 7 Rings' songstress goes all black from head to toe as she wears a mini skirt, semi-sheer tights, a button-down sweater with fur-lined sleeves and a matching bucket hat.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater are getting more and more inseparable amid their blossoming romance. Just days before Christmas, the "Wicked" co-stars were spotted having dinner with the singer's dad, Ed Butera, and family in New York City.

Of the outing, a source close to the 30-year-old told Page Six, "They had dinner with her dad and family at her family's favorite Italian restaurant." The source added that the group went to see the actor in his new Broadway musical, "Spamalot".

"They love to support each other in their work," the insider further elaborated. "When she's done with work, she loves going to the theater when she can."

For the night out, Ariana went all black from head to toe as she wore a mini skirt, semi-sheer tights, a button-down sweater with fur-lined sleeves and a matching bucket hat. She completed her look with a black purse, sparkling crystal earrings and a long black coat/ Ethan, meanwhile, kept it casual in Nike athletic pants, a North Face zip-up and sneakers.

Ariana and Ethan's relationship was exposed in July. In November, a source told Us Weekly that the pair are "getting super serious," with the former Nickelodeon star seeing "herself with him for the long term." The source added, "Ethan and Ariana's relationship is going very well and they're both very involved in each other's lives."

"Ethan's met her family. And she's met his family," the so-called insider spilled, adding that the "7 Rings" singer thinks it's "important that anyone she's dating meets her family."

As to how Ariana's family reacts to her new boyfriend, the source claims, "Ariana's entire family has given [Ethan] the stamp of approval." Her inner circle reportedly "adores him and thinks that he's a perfect match for her."

Both Ariana and Ethan make it a "top priority" to be "super family-driven and love that about one another." The actress/singer's family also loves that Ethan is "balanced, motivated, professional, extremely respectful of her and her boundaries, and her profession."

