Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Admit to Having Sought Relationship Counseling Due to 'Small' Dispute
The former 'Good Morning America' co-anchors admitted in the latest episode of their 'Amy and T.J.' podcast that they sought relationship counseling due to a 'small' dispute.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship isn't perfect after all. The former "Good Morning America" co-anchors admitted in the latest episode of their "Amy & T.J." podcast that they sought relationship counseling due to a "small" dispute.

"We can tell y'all that there has been one night that Robach and I have spent apart that can specifically be blamed and attributed to a fight that we had," T.J. shared. Amy then chimed in, saying that it "sent me over the edge."

"You like to not go to bed. You started to make a meal at midnight and I just was frustrated," the 50-year-old told her partner. "I was like, 'Can we just please go to bed?' "

Looking back, T.J. confessed the two were "emotionally exhausted" that night, allowing pride and ego to take over. The pair were also dealing with "holiday stress" at the time, according to Amy, who admitted that she and T.J. were "not at our best" in starting a fight.

