New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hate It or Leave It' rapper and the Internet personality have yet to address their relationship status, but some people on Instagram take issue with their 14-year age gap.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Game has sparked romance rumors with Shaniece Hairston. On Christmas Eve, December 24, the "Let's Ride" rapper was spotted enjoying a dinner date with the daughter of Evelyn Lozada in Malibu, California.

The 44-year-old and his rumored girlfriend were photographed heading toward a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon after leaving Nobu. In pictures shared by The Shade Room, the alleged couple could be seen wearing matching all-black, leather attire.

The Game and Evelyn have yet to address their relationship status. However, some people took issue with their 14-year age gap. "14 Years Her Senior, What Do You Want With A 30 Year Old In Your 40's??????" one person argued. Another commented, "If you are old enough to be their parent - THEY ARE TOO YOUNG FOR YOU."

It remains unclear when The Game and Evelyn began seeing each other. However, in January, the "Eazy" spitter declared that he's ready to get married this year.

"I'm putting a ring on it this year," the Compton emcee, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, penned on Instagram Story. "All you gotta do is show up for me like I show up for you & pick a date."

The post has since been shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, prompting some trolls to offer their two cents. One in particular argued, "This what happens when you lose your family be for the streets and now you old and wanna settle down." Another replied, "Not taking a n***a 40+ seriously with a heart shaped cut."

The Game once contemplated marriage as he was engaged to actress and model Valeisha Butterfield. Unfortunately, the now-exes called it off before they exchanged wedding vows.

The Game then moved on with Tiffney Cambridge, a sixth-grade teacher. The pair shares two kids together, son King Justice and daughter Cali Dream. He is also a father to son Harlem, whom he shares with ex Aleska Jordan.

You can share this post!