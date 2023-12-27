 

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston
Facebook/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hate It or Leave It' rapper and the Internet personality have yet to address their relationship status, but some people on Instagram take issue with their 14-year age gap.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Game has sparked romance rumors with Shaniece Hairston. On Christmas Eve, December 24, the "Let's Ride" rapper was spotted enjoying a dinner date with the daughter of Evelyn Lozada in Malibu, California.

The 44-year-old and his rumored girlfriend were photographed heading toward a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon after leaving Nobu. In pictures shared by The Shade Room, the alleged couple could be seen wearing matching all-black, leather attire.

The Game and Evelyn have yet to address their relationship status. However, some people took issue with their 14-year age gap. "14 Years Her Senior, What Do You Want With A 30 Year Old In Your 40's??????" one person argued. Another commented, "If you are old enough to be their parent - THEY ARE TOO YOUNG FOR YOU."

  Editors' Pick

It remains unclear when The Game and Evelyn began seeing each other. However, in January, the "Eazy" spitter declared that he's ready to get married this year.

"I'm putting a ring on it this year," the Compton emcee, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, penned on Instagram Story. "All you gotta do is show up for me like I show up for you & pick a date."

The post has since been shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, prompting some trolls to offer their two cents. One in particular argued, "This what happens when you lose your family be for the streets and now you old and wanna settle down." Another replied, "Not taking a n***a 40+ seriously with a heart shaped cut."

The Game once contemplated marriage as he was engaged to actress and model Valeisha Butterfield. Unfortunately, the now-exes called it off before they exchanged wedding vows.

The Game then moved on with Tiffney Cambridge, a sixth-grade teacher. The pair shares two kids together, son King Justice and daughter Cali Dream. He is also a father to son Harlem, whom he shares with ex Aleska Jordan.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ewan McGregor and Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Christmas With His Ex-Wife and Daughters

Ariana Grande and BF Ethan Slater Joined by Her Dad and Family During NYC Dinner Date
Related Posts
The Game Slams 'Fat' 50 Cent for 'Hitting' Woman With Microphone at Concert

The Game Slams 'Fat' 50 Cent for 'Hitting' Woman With Microphone at Concert

The Game Insists 'We Good' in Response to Critics of His Daughter's 'Pound Town' TikTok Video

The Game Insists 'We Good' in Response to Critics of His Daughter's 'Pound Town' TikTok Video

50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub

50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub

The Game Declares He's Ready to Get Married in 2023

The Game Declares He's Ready to Get Married in 2023

Latest News
Jason Sudeikis Bursts Into Laughter After His Kids Hilariously Crash ESPN Interview on Christmas
  • Dec 27, 2023

Jason Sudeikis Bursts Into Laughter After His Kids Hilariously Crash ESPN Interview on Christmas

Ariana Grande and BF Ethan Slater Joined by Her Dad and Family During NYC Dinner Date
  • Dec 27, 2023

Ariana Grande and BF Ethan Slater Joined by Her Dad and Family During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston
  • Dec 27, 2023

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies
  • Dec 27, 2023

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film
  • Dec 27, 2023

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics
  • Dec 27, 2023

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship