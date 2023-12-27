Taraji P. Henson's Denial to Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors Fails to Convince Fans

Instagram Movie

The 'Empire' alum insists that the former daytime talk show queen has been supportive of 'The Color Purple' cast, including her, despite her recent complaint about pay disparity in Hollywood.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taraji P. Henson's statement in response to Oprah Winfrey feud rumors did little to put out the fire. The actress recently denied that there's bad blood with the media mogul, who produces the new "The Color Purple" movie which she stars in, but people refused to believe it.

Attempting to shut down the rumors, the "Empire" alum posted on Thursday, December 21 a picture of her and the former daytime talk show queen posing at the Empire State Building. In the caption, she noted, "It is so important for black women and ALL women of color to support each other."

"It is also imperative to have women of color in decision making positions across ALL industries," she added, before addressing fans' support to her comments about pay disparity in Hollywood, "Thank you for responding to my message with the compassion, understanding and support that I've received."

Denying the fan theory, Taraji said of Oprah, "Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!! She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all."

"She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did!" she continued. "It took ONE CALL… ONE CONVERSATION… and ONE DECISION MAKING BLACK WOMAN to make me feel heard. Thank You Ms. @OPRAH For ALL That You Do."

Despite the statement, Taraji failed to convince fans that she was not shading Oprah with her previous comments. "I don't buy it. But I support you Taraji," one person responded in the comments section. Another theorized, "She's scared of being blackballed by Oprah like Monique [Mo'Nique]."

"Were you SILENT or SILENCED," a third asked. A fourth user said, "Blink twice if she or the industry making you say this …" Someone else claimed, "Taraji it's all over your face baby. That's all imma say."

On the other hand, someone believes that Taraji's previous comments were twisted by fans. "We know Sis! Folks love to try to blame the wrong person..," the said person commented. "the convo was clear.. Black Actresses are not being paid like Yt actresses in the industry….this was perfect timing to bring it up AGAIN… see you on screen Monday!!!"

Others slammed Oprah haters, with one sharing, "Idk why people always want to crucify Oprah. It's weird to me." Another chimed in, "What's so sad is that you are making it clear that Oprah has been nothing but a support, a source of light, and encouragement...and here are STILL weird miserable people out there looking for a reason to pit you against each other, or to push conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric about Oprah."

Oprah, for her own part, has spoken highly of Taraji. "I've longed admired Taraji. She can make you laugh, cry, cheer, and feel everything in between," she wrote on her own Instagram page. "But I had no idea she could SANG! Taraji the actress: A force. Taraji the singer? A complete revelation."

The 69-year-old then gushed over the actress' portrayal of Shug Avery, "What I love about her portrayal of Shug Avery is that she plays her like a woman who not only sang the blues but had lived the blues. Only Taraji could do that."



"She shared that her late father once told her, 'You're going to be one of the greatest actresses alive but wait until the world hears you sing.' Taraji, the stage is now yours and I already see the standing ovations for you," Oprah further raved. "I'm fiercely welcoming Taraji to the Purple sisterhood and I cannot wait for you to meet her version of Shug."



