Kanye West 'Deeply Regrets' Anti-Semitic Remarks, Shares an Apology Note Written in Hebrew

The Yeezy designer, who has long been labeled antisemitic until he got banned from X (formerly Twitter) in December 2022, issues a public apology to the Jewish community through Instagram.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West "deeply regrets" his anti-Semitic remarks. More than a year after making his controversial comments, the "Donda" artist took to social media to issue a public apology written in Hebrew.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any 'unintended outburst' caused by my words or actions,' " the 46-year-old wrote, translated to English. "It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

Kanye went on to vow that he's "committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future." He added, "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Catching wind of Ye's post, the Anti-Defamation League responded through a statement, "Ater causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt." The ADL continued, "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome."

Ye has long been labeled antisemitic until he got banned from X (formerly Twitter) in December 2022. It happened after he made a controversial and offensive post, which featured an image of a Nazi swastika embedded inside the Star of David. "YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH," he captioned the snap at the time.

The emcee also sparked outrage for showing love for Adolf Hitler and Nazis on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' "Infowars" podcast. "I see good things about Hitler... every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," he said. "I do love Hitler, I do love the Zionists - I love everyone."

After explaining that he loves everybody equally, the "Gold Digger" hitmaker stressed, "I like Hitler... they (the Nazis) did good things too, we've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time." He continued, "The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world."

