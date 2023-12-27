Kroy Biermann Snubs Kim Zolciak in Christmas Post With Kids

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

The retired NFL star shares a picture of himself posing with her four kids, Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia and Kane for Christmas, but his estranged wife is nowhere to be seen.

AceShowbiz - Kroy Biermann celebrated Christmas differently this year. The retired NFL star shared a picture of himself posing with her four kids, Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia and Kane, but his estranged wife Kim Zolciak was nowhere to be seen.

The snap saw the former athlete smiling happily while hugging his kids who were all standing in front of him. Christmas decoration could be seen behind the family, who donned casual looks for the pictures.

Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann were also not featured in the picture, but Kroy explained their absence in the caption. "Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s!! (-2) I didn’t get a picture of the family enjoying @arianabiermann's church service and I had this taken after @briellebiermann and Billy had departed in the direction of their car as we were almost outside from our service," so he said.

"I couldn't be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles! Got to do better at remembering to capture more pictures," he added. Kroy unsurprisingly raised some people's eyebrows for dismissing Kim's jarring absence in the post.

The snub came after Kim was trying to sell a set of Louis Vuitton luggage that belonged to her estranged husband. "This was all only carried one time... Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games," the 45-year-old said in a video. In the caption, she wrote, LOUIS VUITTON MEN's 6 piece set $12500 retails over $15,500 carried one time excellent condition.

Kim also put Men's Givenchy sneakers up for sale. Her daughter Brielle even helped the reality star by promoting the new page. "My mom created an Insta with stuff she's selling !! Check it out !!" Brielle announced via Instagram Story.

