Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taraji P. Henson couldn't help but get emotional when opening up about being underpaid in Hollywood. When discussing the matter during a SiriusXM interview with Gayle King, the "Empire" alum broke down in tears and said she's "tired" of getting unfair payment in the industry.

"I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost," the 53-year-old said. "I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to."

"The math ain't math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do," she explained. "We don't do this alone. It's a whole team behind us. They have to get paid."

Taraji, who stopped by the interview to promote her new movie, "The Color Purple", went on to elaborate, "When you hear someone go, 'Such and such made $10 million,' that didn't make it to their account." She continued, "Off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Now have $5 million. Your team is getting 30% of what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the math."

"I'm only human. Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it's time to renegotiate I'm at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I'm tired," she lamented. "I'm tired. It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can't fight for them coming up behind me then what the f**k am I doing?"

Tearful Taraji claimed she's been told that there's not a lot of money on the table because Black actors and stories "don't translate overseas," among other excuses. "I'm tired hearing of that my entire career," she argued. "Twenty-plus years in the game and I hear the same thing and I see what you do for another production but when it's time to go to bat for us they don't have enough money."

"And I'm just supposed to smile and grin and bear it. Enough is enough!" the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress fumed. "That's why I have other [brands] because this industry, if you let it, it will steal your soul. I refuse to let that happen."

