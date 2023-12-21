 

Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood

Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Movie

Tearful Taraji claimed in an interview with Gayle King that she's been told that there's not a lot of money on the table because Black actors and stories 'don't translate overseas,' among other excuses.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taraji P. Henson couldn't help but get emotional when opening up about being underpaid in Hollywood. When discussing the matter during a SiriusXM interview with Gayle King, the "Empire" alum broke down in tears and said she's "tired" of getting unfair payment in the industry.

"I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost," the 53-year-old said. "I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to."

"The math ain't math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do," she explained. "We don't do this alone. It's a whole team behind us. They have to get paid."

Taraji, who stopped by the interview to promote her new movie, "The Color Purple", went on to elaborate, "When you hear someone go, 'Such and such made $10 million,' that didn't make it to their account." She continued, "Off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Now have $5 million. Your team is getting 30% of what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the math."

  Editors' Pick

"I'm only human. Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it's time to renegotiate I'm at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I'm tired," she lamented. "I'm tired. It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can't fight for them coming up behind me then what the f**k am I doing?"

Tearful Taraji claimed she's been told that there's not a lot of money on the table because Black actors and stories "don't translate overseas," among other excuses. "I'm tired hearing of that my entire career," she argued. "Twenty-plus years in the game and I hear the same thing and I see what you do for another production but when it's time to go to bat for us they don't have enough money."

"And I'm just supposed to smile and grin and bear it. Enough is enough!" the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress fumed. "That's why I have other [brands] because this industry, if you let it, it will steal your soul. I refuse to let that happen."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hulk Hogan Gushes About Having 'Greatest Day' of His Life After Getting Baptized

Zac Efron Explains Why He Wears Sunglasses on 'Today' Show Despite Feeling 'Weird Being in Shades'
Related Posts
Taraji P. Henson Can't Stop Fighting for Black Actresses Despite Feeling 'Tired'

Taraji P. Henson Can't Stop Fighting for Black Actresses Despite Feeling 'Tired'

Taraji P. Henson Feels Like Herself Again After Bali Trip Following Battle With Suicidal Thoughts

Taraji P. Henson Feels Like Herself Again After Bali Trip Following Battle With Suicidal Thoughts

Taraji P. Henson Claims She Hasn't Been 'Purely Happy in a Long Time'

Taraji P. Henson Claims She Hasn't Been 'Purely Happy in a Long Time'

Taraji P. Henson Rumored Dating Janet Jackson's Ex Jermaine Dupri

Taraji P. Henson Rumored Dating Janet Jackson's Ex Jermaine Dupri

Latest News
Beyonce and Jay-Z Spend Holidays Enjoying NYC Sightseeing on Bus Tour With Family
  • Dec 21, 2023

Beyonce and Jay-Z Spend Holidays Enjoying NYC Sightseeing on Bus Tour With Family

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids
  • Dec 21, 2023

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Zac Efron Explains Why He Wears Sunglasses on 'Today' Show Despite Feeling 'Weird Being in Shades'
  • Dec 21, 2023

Zac Efron Explains Why He Wears Sunglasses on 'Today' Show Despite Feeling 'Weird Being in Shades'

Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood
  • Dec 21, 2023

Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood

Hulk Hogan Gushes About Having 'Greatest Day' of His Life After Getting Baptized
  • Dec 21, 2023

Hulk Hogan Gushes About Having 'Greatest Day' of His Life After Getting Baptized

Tiffany Haddish Enters Not Guilty Plea in L.A. DUI Case
  • Dec 21, 2023

Tiffany Haddish Enters Not Guilty Plea in L.A. DUI Case

Most Read
Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure at Premiere of 'Anyone But You' in Australia
Movie

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure at Premiere of 'Anyone But You' in Australia

Jonathan Majors Fired From Marvel After Found Guilty in Assault Case

Jonathan Majors Fired From Marvel After Found Guilty in Assault Case

John Boyega Not Interested in Replacing Jonathan Majors' Role in MCU

John Boyega Not Interested in Replacing Jonathan Majors' Role in MCU

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' to Center on the Villain

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' to Center on the Villain

Charlie Hunnam Recalls 'Awkward' Meeting With George Lucas Before Losing 'Star Wars' Role

Charlie Hunnam Recalls 'Awkward' Meeting With George Lucas Before Losing 'Star Wars' Role

Quentin Tarantino's Scrapped 'Star Trek' Movie Would Have Had 'Hard R' Rating

Quentin Tarantino's Scrapped 'Star Trek' Movie Would Have Had 'Hard R' Rating

Greta Gerwig Insists Birkenstocks Scene in 'Barbie' Wasn't for Commercial Purposes

Greta Gerwig Insists Birkenstocks Scene in 'Barbie' Wasn't for Commercial Purposes

Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood

Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood