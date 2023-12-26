 

Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Christmas Decor

Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Christmas Decor
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

The 'RHONY' alum's trolling video comes after the SKIMS founder shared clips flaunting her winter wonderland-themed decoration for her $60 million Los Angeles mansion.

  Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Even Christmas doesn't stop Bethenny Frankel from coming at Kim Kardashian. The former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" trolled the SKIMS founder over her over-the-top Christmas decoration in a new video on Instagram.

The said video, which was posted on Sunday, December 24, saw Bethenny filming herself while enjoying a holiday in Aspen over the past few days. She panned the camera to the beautiful scenery behind her which included a vast of fluffy white snow-covered trees.

"Want to see Kim Kardashian's living room? I'm here right now," the 53-year-old former Bravolebrity joked. The Skinnygirl mogul went on to say sarcastically, "She did a good job with the decorations, don't you think? God, I'm so glad she invited me."

Bethenny added, "This looks really good Kim. Honestly, it's some of your best work. Happy holidays!" In the caption, meanwhile, she wrote, "No one does holiday decorations like the Kardashians… Happy Holidays! #kimkardashian #holidaydecor #keepitreal #humor #snow #happyholidays #holidays." She also stressed that this wasn't a "shade," but "just humor."

Bethenny's trolling video came after Kim shared clips flaunting her winter wonderland-themed decoration for her $60 million Los Angeles mansion. On Saturday, the 43-year-old posted a video on Instagram Stories showcasing the sprawling lush green property blanketed in fake snow.

"The backyard is coming together. This is so crazy. It's like a full forest of Christmas trees," Kim explained. She then joked, "It snowed in Calabasas!"

In another video, the former wife of Kanye West dubbed her outdoor decorations "pure magic." The Hulu star continued, "If you look outside there's snow everywhere and it just looks so beautiful and so lit up. It's like how you'd want to walk through the streets of Colorado. This does look a little scary, but wow."

