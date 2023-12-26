 

Paris Hilton Matches in PJ With Husband Carter Reum and Kids in Adorable Christmas Family Photos

Paris Hilton Matches in PJ With Husband Carter Reum and Kids in Adorable Christmas Family Photos
Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

The former 'Simple Life' star shares a series of Christmas photos featuring her, her entrepreneur husband, their son Phoenix and daughter London in their matching outfits.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton matched with Carter Reum and their children in their pajamas for Christmas. The former star of "The Simple Life", who spent the special holiday with her entrepreneur husband as well as their two kids, shared a number of adorable family photos via social media.

On Monday, December 25, the 42-year-old socialite made use of her Instagram page to upload a series of pictures featuring her and her family members in matching outfits. In the snaps, it could be seen that the wedded couple and their son Phoenix as well as daughter London looked in sync in their long-sleeved red tops that came with dark blue checkered patterns all over them. They also donned pairs of loose long matching pants.

Paris, whose dog was also featured in the photos wearing a Santa Claus outfit, completed her cozy look with a pair of red socks and sparkling star earrings. She styled her long blonde hair into loose waves and put it in a sleek high ponytail. She added a matching bow tie on top of her hair as she parted her bangs in the middle.

  Editors' Pick

In the photos, Paris was sitting next to Carter on a stair step in their luxury mansion, which was decorated with pink flowers. She was cradling London on her lap while Carter was holding Phoenix with both of his hands. In one of the pictures, the wedded couple was captured when they were about to share a sweet kiss.

More snaps in the post saw the "Paris in Love" star, who tied the knot with Carter in 2021, striking a number of poses with Phoenix. He was photographed looking cheerful while sitting on his mother's lap. Meanwhile, other pictures showed the reality TV star and her beloved pet.

Along with the photos, Paris voiced her gratitude for her "beautiful" family. In the caption of the post, she penned, "Merry Christmas from the Hilton-Reums! At the beginning of 2023, I could never have imagined the happiness and gratitude I would feel in this moment [a red heart emoji]. My beautiful family of four, my fairytale dream come true!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Christmas Decor

'One Life to Live' Star Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56 After Brief Cancer Battle
Related Posts
Paris Hilton and Son Phoenix Enjoy 'Magical' Christmas Trip at Disneyland

Paris Hilton and Son Phoenix Enjoy 'Magical' Christmas Trip at Disneyland

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

Paris Hilton Can't Wait for the 'Most Magical Christmas' With Her New Brood

Paris Hilton Can't Wait for the 'Most Magical Christmas' With Her New Brood

Paris Hilton on Backlash Over Son's Diaper Joke: 'Let's Remember to Find the Humor in Life'

Paris Hilton on Backlash Over Son's Diaper Joke: 'Let's Remember to Find the Humor in Life'

Latest News
First Teaser Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon 2' Shows No Mercy
  • Dec 26, 2023

First Teaser Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon 2' Shows No Mercy

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party
  • Dec 26, 2023

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

'One Life to Live' Star Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56 After Brief Cancer Battle
  • Dec 26, 2023

'One Life to Live' Star Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56 After Brief Cancer Battle

Paris Hilton Matches in PJ With Husband Carter Reum and Kids in Adorable Christmas Family Photos
  • Dec 26, 2023

Paris Hilton Matches in PJ With Husband Carter Reum and Kids in Adorable Christmas Family Photos

Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Christmas Decor
  • Dec 26, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Christmas Decor

Fantasia's 'The Color Purple' Table Read Video Leaves People Mesmerized
  • Dec 26, 2023

Fantasia's 'The Color Purple' Table Read Video Leaves People Mesmerized

Most Read
Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'