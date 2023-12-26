Paris Hilton Matches in PJ With Husband Carter Reum and Kids in Adorable Christmas Family Photos

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

The former 'Simple Life' star shares a series of Christmas photos featuring her, her entrepreneur husband, their son Phoenix and daughter London in their matching outfits.

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton matched with Carter Reum and their children in their pajamas for Christmas. The former star of "The Simple Life", who spent the special holiday with her entrepreneur husband as well as their two kids, shared a number of adorable family photos via social media.

On Monday, December 25, the 42-year-old socialite made use of her Instagram page to upload a series of pictures featuring her and her family members in matching outfits. In the snaps, it could be seen that the wedded couple and their son Phoenix as well as daughter London looked in sync in their long-sleeved red tops that came with dark blue checkered patterns all over them. They also donned pairs of loose long matching pants.

Paris, whose dog was also featured in the photos wearing a Santa Claus outfit, completed her cozy look with a pair of red socks and sparkling star earrings. She styled her long blonde hair into loose waves and put it in a sleek high ponytail. She added a matching bow tie on top of her hair as she parted her bangs in the middle.

In the photos, Paris was sitting next to Carter on a stair step in their luxury mansion, which was decorated with pink flowers. She was cradling London on her lap while Carter was holding Phoenix with both of his hands. In one of the pictures, the wedded couple was captured when they were about to share a sweet kiss.

More snaps in the post saw the "Paris in Love" star, who tied the knot with Carter in 2021, striking a number of poses with Phoenix. He was photographed looking cheerful while sitting on his mother's lap. Meanwhile, other pictures showed the reality TV star and her beloved pet.

Along with the photos, Paris voiced her gratitude for her "beautiful" family. In the caption of the post, she penned, "Merry Christmas from the Hilton-Reums! At the beginning of 2023, I could never have imagined the happiness and gratitude I would feel in this moment [a red heart emoji]. My beautiful family of four, my fairytale dream come true!"

