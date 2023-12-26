Fantasia's 'The Color Purple' Table Read Video Leaves People Mesmerized

Warner Bros. Movie

The 'American Idol' alum, who reprises her Broadway role as Celie Harris-Johnson for the upcoming musical film, stuns with her rendition of 'I'm Here' in the clip.

AceShowbiz - Fantasia Barrino just gave everyone another reason to watch the new "The Color Purple" movie. The singer/actress has left people in awe with her stunning vocal in a video of a table read for the production.

In the clip which circulated online just a few hours ahead of the film's release in theaters, the "American Idol" alum sat down with the cast and crew of the upcoming musical period drama film to read through the script together.

The footage captured Fantasia delivering her part as she was singing "I'm Here", one of the most famous songs of the movie. Accompanied by piano, she belted out the lyrics, "I don't need you to love/ I've got-/ I've got-/ I've got my sister, I can feel her now/ She may not be here, but she's still mine."

After the video made its rounds on the Internet, social media users could not help but gush over the 39-year-old's powerful voice even when she sang with only a small microphone clipped to her shirt. "Wow, her performance was incredible! She truly brought the character to life," one person commented on the video.

"For Fantasia to be moving me like this and this was on the table read," a second person marveled, "y'all better go support The Color Purple tomorrow." Another was almost brought to tears by the emotional performance as writing, "Yea cut the video 'fore I start crying!" A fourth raved, "I'm eternally grateful for Fantasia. What a voice. What a soul."

Fantasia stars as the main protagonist Celie Harris-Johnson in Blitz Bazawule's take on Alice Walker's novel. She previously played the character in the Broadway production from April 2007 to January 2008. She admitted that she was initially reluctant to reprise the role for the upcoming movie.

"I'm glad that I didn't allow my fear of my past experience with Celie, because of where my life was at that time, to hinder me from doing something great," she shared of agreeing to take the part. "I'm riding on a high right now."

Also starring Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey and Ciara among others, "The Color Purple" is playing in U.S. theaters starting from December 25.

