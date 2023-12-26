Jennifer Garner Appears Joyful During Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride With Pals on Christmas Eve

Instagram Celebrity

While celebrating the special occasion with her loved ones near her home in Brentwood, the 'Adam Project' actress looks cheerful as she sits on a carriage decorated with Christmas lights.

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner appeared joyful during a fun night out with her pals. While celebrating Christmas Eve with her loved ones, the actress portraying Ellie Reed in "The Adam Project" enjoyed a horse-drawn sleigh ride.

On Sunday night, December 24, the 51-year-old Golden Globe winner was spotted out and about near her Brentwood house in Los Angeles, California. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that she was having a blast during the festive sleigh ride with a group of her friends, including model Molly Sims.

In one of the photos, Jennifer was captured sitting on the carriage, which was decorated with festive ornaments as well as Christmas lights, in between her two female friends. She was photographed smiling from ear-to-ear while seemingly having a fun conversation with the pals. In another picture, she was seen flashing her radiant huge smile as she approached two unidentified people.

For the fun Christmas Eve activity, Jennifer kept her outfit casual and cozy. She looked stunning in a long-sleeved black top, which came with a high neck design and a pair of long blue denim pants. She also donned a pair of black high boots and a necklace.

The "13 Going on 30" actress appeared to have added minimal makeup. In addition, she let loose her dark-colored shoulder-length hair, parted it in the middle and tucked it behind both of her ears.

That same day, Jennifer treated social media users to a look at her ensemble ahead of Christmas. She uploaded via Instagram a photo highlighting her get-up, consisting of a sleeveless light green dress that had two straps. She completed the look with a black leather belt featuring a gold bow on its front side.

In the picture, Jennifer was striking a pose in front of a huge Christmas tree, which was fully decked out, while looking in another direction. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Merry Christmas and Peace on Earth," adding a Christmas tree emoji.

