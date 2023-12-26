 

Jennifer Garner Appears Joyful During Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride With Pals on Christmas Eve

Jennifer Garner Appears Joyful During Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride With Pals on Christmas Eve
Instagram
Celebrity

While celebrating the special occasion with her loved ones near her home in Brentwood, the 'Adam Project' actress looks cheerful as she sits on a carriage decorated with Christmas lights.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner appeared joyful during a fun night out with her pals. While celebrating Christmas Eve with her loved ones, the actress portraying Ellie Reed in "The Adam Project" enjoyed a horse-drawn sleigh ride.

On Sunday night, December 24, the 51-year-old Golden Globe winner was spotted out and about near her Brentwood house in Los Angeles, California. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that she was having a blast during the festive sleigh ride with a group of her friends, including model Molly Sims.

In one of the photos, Jennifer was captured sitting on the carriage, which was decorated with festive ornaments as well as Christmas lights, in between her two female friends. She was photographed smiling from ear-to-ear while seemingly having a fun conversation with the pals. In another picture, she was seen flashing her radiant huge smile as she approached two unidentified people.

For the fun Christmas Eve activity, Jennifer kept her outfit casual and cozy. She looked stunning in a long-sleeved black top, which came with a high neck design and a pair of long blue denim pants. She also donned a pair of black high boots and a necklace.

  Editors' Pick

The "13 Going on 30" actress appeared to have added minimal makeup. In addition, she let loose her dark-colored shoulder-length hair, parted it in the middle and tucked it behind both of her ears.

That same day, Jennifer treated social media users to a look at her ensemble ahead of Christmas. She uploaded via Instagram a photo highlighting her get-up, consisting of a sleeveless light green dress that had two straps. She completed the look with a black leather belt featuring a gold bow on its front side.

In the picture, Jennifer was striking a pose in front of a huge Christmas tree, which was fully decked out, while looking in another direction. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Merry Christmas and Peace on Earth," adding a Christmas tree emoji.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Announce Baby No. 3 News on Christmas

Fantasia's 'The Color Purple' Table Read Video Leaves People Mesmerized
Related Posts
Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007

Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007

Jennifer Garner Feels Lucky Her Kids' Antics Are 'G-Rated'

Jennifer Garner Feels Lucky Her Kids' Antics Are 'G-Rated'

Jennifer Garner's Sweet Interaction With Boyfriend John Miller Captured in New Photos

Jennifer Garner's Sweet Interaction With Boyfriend John Miller Captured in New Photos

Jennifer Garner Can't Keep Her Hands Off Boyfriend John Miller in Rare Public Sighting

Jennifer Garner Can't Keep Her Hands Off Boyfriend John Miller in Rare Public Sighting

Latest News
'One Life to Live' Star Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56 After Brief Cancer Battle
  • Dec 26, 2023

'One Life to Live' Star Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56 After Brief Cancer Battle

Paris Hilton Matches in PJ With Husband Carter Reum and Kids in Adorable Christmas Family Photos
  • Dec 26, 2023

Paris Hilton Matches in PJ With Husband Carter Reum and Kids in Adorable Christmas Family Photos

Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Christmas Decor
  • Dec 26, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Christmas Decor

Fantasia's 'The Color Purple' Table Read Video Leaves People Mesmerized
  • Dec 26, 2023

Fantasia's 'The Color Purple' Table Read Video Leaves People Mesmerized

Jennifer Garner Appears Joyful During Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride With Pals on Christmas Eve
  • Dec 26, 2023

Jennifer Garner Appears Joyful During Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride With Pals on Christmas Eve

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Announce Baby No. 3 News on Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2023

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Announce Baby No. 3 News on Christmas

Most Read
Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets