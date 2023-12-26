 

Mel B Shows No Regret After Calling James Corden 'D**khead'

The Spice Girls singer once again slams the former host of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' during her appearance on Joe Lycett's Channel 4 series 'Late Night Lycett'.

  Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mel B (Melanie Brown) has doubled down on her criticism against James Corden. The Spice Girls singer once again slammed the former host of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" during her appearance on Joe Lycett's Channel 4 series "Late Night Lycett".

In the Thursday, December 21 episode, the singer could be seen participating in a Spice Girls-related quiz. At one point, the host read one question, "Which Spice Girl described James Corden as the 'biggest d**khead celebrity?' " To the question, Mel B quickly held up her hand and proudly exclaimed, "Me!"

Of why she gave the TV personality the label, the "America's Got Talent" judge subtly explained, "I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting." She added, "We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn't been very nice."

Mel B first made the remark on Channel 4 entertainment series "The Big Narstie Show" back in December 2022. At the time, co-host Mo Gilligan asked her, "Who is the biggest d**khead celebrity you've ever met?" and the Scary Spice didn't hesitate to name the "Gavin and Stacey" star.

This wasn't the only time James was criticized for his behavior. The "Trolls" star previously made headlines after being called out by restaurant owner Keith McNally over the way he treated the restaurant staff. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," the 71-year-old alleged, adding that the British star was banned from his restaurant.

"After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic," the restaurateur continued. "Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said, 'Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far.' "

He shared that James made the chef remake his dish, but "but unfortunately [the staff] sent it with home fries instead of salad." The restaurateur added, "That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server, 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!' "

Following the drama, Keith claimed James has already called him and "apologized profusely." He went on to reveal that the TV host is now unbanned from his restaurant, adding, "Having f**ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances."

