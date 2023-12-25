Simone Biles Continues to Defend Husband Jonathan Owens Amid 'Annoying' Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

The Olympic gymnast makes use of her X account to pose one question for the critics amid backlash over the NFL star's claim that he's the 'catch' in their relationship.

Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles will always have her husband Jonathan Owens' back. The Olympic gymnast made use of her X account to pose one question for the critics who had a lot to say about her marriage to the NFL star.

"Are y'all done yet?" Simone wrote on the platform, which was previously known as Twitter, on Saturday, December 23. Additionally, the athlete, who got married to Jonathan in April, hit the like button on several fans' tweets, one of which read, "They annoying huh sis?"

Simone's post came after Jonathan hinted that he and Simone were "unbothered" by the backlash. In a post on Thursday, the Green Bay Packers strong safety shared on Instagram pictures from their wedding and captioned them, "Just know we locked in over here," adding a smiling face with tear emoji and a heart emoji.

The Olympic medalist echoed the sentiment in a comment underneath the post. "[a crossed fingers emoji] [a lips emoji] for life," she wrote in addition to sharing Jonathan's post on her Instagram Story.

Jonathan came under fire for his comments on "The Pivot" podcast. During his appearance on the podcast, the 28-year-old admitted that he "didn't know" who Biles was when they first met through the dating app Raya in 2020.

"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity," he recalled. "The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'Okay, she's gotta be good.' "

"When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August," he added. "So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her compete]."

When asked whether he believes he is the catch in his relationship with Simone, Jonathan replied, "I always say that the men are the catch," before stressing that he "was fighting" against his natural feeling of being "afraid to commit" at that point in his life. "I'm like, 'It's kinda early.' But you know, it happens when you least expect it. When we hung out, we just hit it off instantly. Laughed the whole night," he said.

