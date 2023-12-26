Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Instagram Celebrity

Proving her relationship with the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star remains solid, the Internet personality also shares a video of her spending Christmas Eve with her husband.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart's wife is seemingly unfazed by recent rumors about the actor. After her husband was reported to have cheated on her and got another woman pregnant, Eniko Parrish has shared how she chose to react to the wild speculation.

Ahead of the end of 2023, the Internet personality has shared a reflective post in which she got candid on how she's dealing with gossip. Without directly addressing the claims, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "the level of 'idgaf' I reached this year is crazy."

Further showing that her relationship with Kevin remains solid, Eniko posted on her Story on Sunday, December 24 showing how she spent Christmas Eve with her loved ones. In the clip, the "Ride Along" star entertained his wife and others in the kitchen with a funny story.

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko shared a video of how they spent Christmas Eve amid new cheating allegations.

Over on his own Instagram page, Kevin posted a goofy video that saw him and his son Hendrix taking turn showing their freestyle dance. At the end of the video, Eniko joined in and showed her best moves.

Eniko's Story comes after Kevin's former assistant accused him of cheating on his wife. Miesha, who worked for the actor for an unspecified amount of time, recently sat down with Tasha K for a bombshell interview during which she portrayed the 44-year-old comic as a serial cheater.

Miesha claimed that Kevin would reach out to an Instagram model and hooked up with her. The model reportedly told Eniko about the comedian's alleged affair with her. Miesha additionally alleged that Kevin had gotten sexually intimate with a regular steward on his private jet and he got her pregnant.

Miesha further alleged that Kevin had a series gambling problem and that "poker is his game." According to her, things once got so bad that he had to pay out half-checks to his various employees.

This isn't the first time Kevin and Eniko's marriage was rocked by his alleged infidelity. In December 2017, he admitted to having cheated on the model while she was pregnant with their son. They, however, reconciled and went on to welcome their second child together in September 2020. Kevin is also a father to a daughter and a son from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

