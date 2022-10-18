 

James Corden Apologizes to NYC Restaurateur After Being Banned Over 'Nasty' Behavior

Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

After revealing in a scathing Instagram post that the comedian was banned from Balthazar due to his 'abusive' behavior, Kaith McNally claims that the British star reaches out to him to apologize.

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - All is now good between James Corden and restaurateur Keith McNally. After revealing in a scathing Instagram post that the comedian was banned from his restaurant due to his "abusive" behavior, McNally shared on his social media account that Corden reached out to him to apologize.

On Monday, October 17, the owner of New York City's iconic Balthazar restaurant wrote on Instagram, "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely." He then shared that the "The Late Late Show with James Corden" host is now unbanned from his restaurant, adding, "Having f**ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances."

"So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I'll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar," McNally continued before clarifying that he was joking. "But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn't deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven. Xx."

Corden's apology arrived after McNally called out the British star over his treatment of staff. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," the 71-year-old described the 44-year-old TV host.

McNally then detailed Corden's alleged bad behavior as saying, "After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said, 'Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far.' "

McNally also claimed that on October 9, Corden had criticized his staff after his wife's eggs were allegedly not prepared to her liking during brunch. He penned, "Mr. Corden's wife ordered an egg yolk omelet with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G."

"The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server, 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!' " he continued.

According to McNally, the server was "very apologetic" and arranged for complimentary champagne for Corden and his wife Julia Carey, with whom he shares three children. However, the host allegedly was so "nasty" to their server for the rest of brunch that she was "shaken" for the rest of her shift.

