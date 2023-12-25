 

Paris Hilton and Son Phoenix Enjoy 'Magical' Christmas Trip at Disneyland

To celebrate Christmas, the 42-year-old reality TV star and her husband Carter Reum take their 11-month-old son for a fun-filled getaway to the happiest place on Earth.

AceShowbiz - It's Phoenix's first time coming to the happiest place on Earth. To celebrate Christmas, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum took their 11-month-old son Phoenix for a fun-filled getaway to Disneyland.

On Sunday, December 24, the "Paris in Love" star took to her Instagram account to share a slew of snaps from their magical vacation. One of the pictures saw the couple affectionately gazing at their baby, who looked adorable in a Christmas-themed red Mickey Mouse outfit and a matching hat in black.

As for Paris, the 42-year-old socialite opted for an all-black get-up that she paired with a Minnie-Mouse-inspired polka dot bag as well as a black hat featuring pom-poms. M13 Ventures founder Carter, meanwhile, went with a casual look in a navy top.

Another picture saw Paris and Phoenix posing in front of a huge, festive Christmas tree. The two were also joined by Paris' sister Nicky Hilton and their daughters, Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, who were all matching in cute Minnie Mouse bandanas.

It seemed like Phoenix went asleep at one point during the trip as another sweet image featured Paris lovingly cradling Phoenix against her chest during a ride. "Absolutely magical and incredibly heartwarming," Paris wrote in her caption. "Watching his excitement and awe at every new sight and sound, it's clear why this place is known as the happiest on Earth."

"The Simple Life" star, who recently welcomed daughter London Marilyn, added, "These precious moments of pure joy and wonder will stay in my heart forever. It's moments like these that make life so beautiful and remind us why Disneyland is truly the happiest place on Earth."

The post came after Paris heated up Christmas with a series of pictures featuring her rocking a sizzling red outfit. Shared on December 22, the snaps saw the mom of two flaunting her figure in a racy red lingerie consisting of a red bra top that came with glossy flower patterns and red lace around its hemline.

The hotel heiress additionally put on a leggy display in a pair of red undies, which had an extra matching lace veil in a skirt-like design to cover the skin around her private parts. She further oozed sexiness with a matching garter belt and a pair of red fishnet gloves.

